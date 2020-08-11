Deputy Scott Hoffman was sworn in by Sheriff Clay Myers on Aug. 4, according to a news release.
Hoffman grew up in Gig Harbor and came to Ellensburg to major in law and justice and minor in English literature at Central Washington University. While in school Scott attended our reserve academy and became a Kittitas County Reserve Deputy. Shortly after graduating from the reserve academy he was hired as a full time corrections officer.
We are very excited to hire Deputy Hoffman, he will definitely be an asset to the citizens of Kittitas County. Scott said the following when asked about what he does for fun.
“In my free time I spend as much time as I can outside,” Hoffman said. “I am a fisherman and love to camp. I have a three-year-old Rottweiler Pittbull mix named Pippa and we have conquered many hikes in the area. You can always find me at the Ellensburg Farmers Market getting local and fresh produce and soaking in the Ellensburg community. I’m very excited to continue my career with the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office and excited to serve the people of Kittitas County.”