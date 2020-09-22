Johnston & Williams Funeral Home and Crematory announced a new program that will benefit non-profit community groups in Kittitas County, according to a news release.
“When a person is cremated, there are sometimes implants such as artificial hips and knees that are separated from the cremated remains after the cremation has been completed,” said Johnston & Williams owner Henry D. Johnston. “We recycle those implants, along with other metals recovered following cremation, through an industry leading provider. The portion of those proceeds that the funeral home receives are then donated back into our community.”
In September, the Ellensburg School District Foundation and Valley Musical Theatre each received a $250 donation. The program will alternate monthly between nonprofit community groups in both the upper and lower county.
“We explain this program to every family we serve that selects cremation for their loved one,” Johnston added, “Families are so appreciative that their loved ones will have an opportunity to give back to the community one last time.”
Formerly known as Steward & Williams in Ellensburg and Cascade Funeral Home in Cle Elum, Johnston & Williams is the only funeral provider in Kittitas County with an onsite crematory, located at the funeral home in Ellensburg.