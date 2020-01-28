Last year was a great year for our two Lower Kittitas County nonprofit rescue groups, Kittitas County Friends of Animals and Valley Community Cats.
KCFOA was able to re-home 298 rescue cats and kittens. Most were transported in weekly trips to 3 no-kill, non-profit and community supported shelters in the Seattle area.
Additionally, Valley Community Cats provided various rescue services: the Trap, Neuter and Return program; a trap, neuter, tame and re-home program; a monthly transport of “owned” cats and kittens for low cost spay/neuter clinics on the west side; a foster care network for socializing rescued strays; and a supporting referral service for “friends” of our community’s free roaming cats and their kittens.
Well over 400 animals were helped by these efforts. Thanks go to all of you readers who have given us money and time and supplies and appreciative phone calls and messages. Heartfelt thanks. Please know that not one dollar of your gifts is spent on anything except care for the creatures you lead us to or bring to us.
Thank you also from all of us who have the privilege of helping these animals because of the support you provide. If you’d like to become more involved with us, visit the KCFOA website for details. For Valley Community cats, call Karen at 509-925-1123 or Noella 509-899-0209. We will welcome and appreciate you.
