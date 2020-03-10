Carson Wright, a student from Ellensburg High School, served as a page in the state House of Representatives in Olympia, Feb. 10-14, according to a news release. He was sponsored by 13th District Rep. Alex Ybarra.
“It was an honor to sponsor Carson. He did a great job and has a bright future,” said Ybarra, R-Quincy. “I’m glad he was able to come to Olympia and get a firsthand look at how the Legislature works. It’s important our students understand the political process and the challenges facing our state.”
Carson is the son of Cory and Melissa Wright. He plays basketball, golf and likes to go fishing in his spare time.
As part of his page duties, Carson learned to navigate the many buildings on the Capitol campus and delivered messages and documents to legislators and staff.
Each week, students 14 to 16-years-old from across the state serve in the legislative page program. They must have a legislative member as a sponsor, as well as permission from their school and parents. Pages earn $35 per day while serving in the program.
The 2020 session is scheduled to adjourn March 12.