This week, eight cadets in the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office Reserve program were sworn in as new Reserve Deputies by Sheriff Clay Myers, according to a news release.
Their oath of public service signals the completion of over 300 hours of voluntary training in the Reserve Academy. This year the Sheriff’s Office paired with the Ellensburg Police Department to form a county-wide Reserve Academy. The journey for these cadets began last November when they applied and were subjected to a rigorous background check, oral board interviews, polygraph and psychological exams to ensure their fitness for duty. Participation in this volunteer program requires cadets to meet the same preliminary standards as a full-time Deputy.
Cadets began the academy with many hours spent studying state and federal law, methods of investigation, and proper criminal procedures. In the second half of the academy cadets added practical skills required for safe and effective law enforcement, including defensive tactics, patrol procedures, and de-escalation techniques. They became proficient in the use of firearms, emergency vehicle operations, crisis intervention, and a range of intermediate-force tactics. The Academy culminated in hands-on scenario-based testing and the passing of the Washington Criminal Justice Training Commission’s standardized Reserve Aptitude Test.
This year’s cadets received training from members of the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office and the Ellensburg Police Department as well as from the Cle Elum Police Department and the Central Washington University. Corporal Jason Goeman of the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office and Corporal Josh Ingraham of the Ellensburg Police Department led this year’s efforts to certify a total of 11 cadets between the two agencies. These two leaders and instructors spent countless hours outside of their normal patrol duties to ensure that this academy class exceeded state standards.
Reserve Deputies graduating from this year’s Academy are: Darien Priolo, Philip Vidonne, Jessica Koski, Nathan Rawson, Cornelia Van Dongen, Christopher Lawson, Arooj Altaf and Logan Garcia. These women and men showed outstanding commitment to complete this Academy and we would like to thank them for their dedication. The Sheriff’s Office is looking forward to getting these new Reserve Deputies out and on patrol supporting the citizens of our county.
On swearing in the new Reserve Deputies, Sheriff Myers said, “It is an honor to welcome these dedicated men and women into the Sheriff’s Office team. Their selfless commitment in volunteering to support our community’s safety is truly humbling and I am proud to have them wearing our uniform.”
The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office holds this Academy each year and has begun taking applications for the next Academy, for which the background process will begin in November 2020. If you are interested in joining the Kittitas County Reserve Program, information can be found on the Sheriff’s website at https://www.co.kittitas.wa.us or contact Sergeant Nate Foster at 509-962-7525.