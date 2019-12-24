Thirty avid members of Kittitas Audubon conducted the 42nd annual Christmas Bird Count in the Kittitas Valley, on Dec. 14.
Each year since 1900, birders across the U.S. have gone out during the Christmas season to count birds within assigned sectors of designated 15-mile diameter circles. All this citizen science data is collected by Cornell University and National Audubon to track trends in bird populations, determine range of occurrence, and note use of habitat.
This year was cold, frosty, and foggy, so the birds were not as cooperative in showing themselves as in some years past. Even so, one outdoorsy woman joined in for a short walk in Irene Rinehart Park, Washington state Sen. Judy Warnick.
Kittitas Audubon was honored to introduce her to bird identification and why Audubon cares about birds. Eight local Audubon birders were able to point out 10 species of birds to her. She wanted to see a Bald Eagle along the Yakima River, and before she had to leave, an immature eagle obligingly flew overhead. Senator Warnick was gracious in listening to our concerns for birds and was impressed with our local park. A total of 75 species was censused for the day within the Ellensburg count circle.
Kittitas Audubon has been a chapter in the state for 31 years and provides monthly programs on the natural world at Hal Holmes for everyone in our community. The First Saturday Bird Walk also invites you to join members In learning about local birds with experienced guides. Go to kittitasaudubon.org and find opportunities to join and participate.