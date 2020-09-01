On Aug. 27, Duane and Marge Skeen celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with a trip to the Ocean Crest Resort on the Washington coast, which they’ve been to many times.
Their daughter, Julie, is the Director of Admissions at a private school in Woodinville. Their oldest grandson, Trevor, is a senior at Western Washington University. His younger brother, Nathan, will be a fifth grader this year.
Duane is retired from an administrative position at Central Washington University, and Marge taught elementary school in Ellensburg and retired from the Kittitas School District. During their happy years of marriage, they have traveled to all 50 states and 38 foreign countries. While their travels have taken them to many interesting places, they continue to feel most fortunate to call Ellensburg and Kittitas County their home.