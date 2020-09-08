Veteran Ronald Jacobson of Ronald, Wash., was recently honored by the Veteran of Foreign Wars #StillServing campaign, according to a news release. Jacobson has been volunteering for 1,000 hours per year in the Cle Elum-Roslyn School District, earning him the recognition.
The campaign honors veterans who continue to serve in their community after active duty. Even during the 2020 abbreviated school year, “Grandpa Ron,” as the kids call him, still put in 900 hours of online and offsite volunteer work to help the kids in the community. Jacobson is a Vietnam War veteran and member of VFW Post 1373.
When COVID-19 hit and schoolwork transferred to online, the kids, who relied on Ronald Jacobson helping more than 20 hours a week in the classroom, lunchroom and playground, had suddenly lost him.
Several kids complained to the faculty that they missed “Grandpa Ron,” and they complained enough that the district added him to the school’s classwork website. Faculty members and parents told Ronald how much it improved kids’ attitudes to have him involved again.
The school also posted his addresses and he started getting not only email but letters and, “because I was raised that way,” he answered every one. Now he has pen pals who write again and again. Kids also regularly show up at his front door, offering to walk the dogs and checking up on him but mostly so they can share their “problems of the day.”
Ronald’s community service led him to be chosen as one of the few VFW #StillServing Heroes nationwide. VFW invites all veterans to submit their stories at vfw.org/stillserving.