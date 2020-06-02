Central Washington University students Evan Larson, Sara Wilson, Noah Anette and Victor Marshall created a GoFundMe campaign mid-April as a Capstone project in their university management class.
The project, called “Help Going Forward,” was designed to help Kittitas County restaurants hit hard by COVID-19 measures as well as those residents who may experience food insecurities as a result of the extended shutdown. The campaign was publicized across the county via a social media and received donations large and small from around the region.
On May 29, students Evan Larson and Victor Marshall met with Charli Sorenson to turn over $2,225 in $25 gift cards to four local Ellensburg restaurants: Red Pickle, Lunchbox Cafe, Brooklyn Pizzeria and Sugar Thai.
Sorenson is the Chair of the Community Recovery Fund Distribution Committee, a fund established to help residents, businesses, and organizations through the hardships caused by the pandemic. The Committee voted to give the cards to FISH and Hopesource to distribute through their regular pantry activities across the county so many residents could enjoy a meal out.
“This is the sort of effort that we desperately need, a coming together in support of one another during a crisis no one could anticipate,” said Sorenson in a release. “On behalf of the Committee, our heartfelt thanks to the students who looked beyond their own needs to that of the wider community and found a way to help.”