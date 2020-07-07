The Swauk-Teanaway Grange awarded $6,000 in scholarships in 2020 to four graduating seniors from Kittitas County, according to a news release.
Each will each receive $1,500 to help pay for the costs of their post-secondary education. The recipients are Grace Terrill of Cle Elum-Roslyn High School, Grace Allphin of Kittitas Secondary School, and Payton Lyyski of Ellensburg High School are winners of the Agriculture Scholarship. Andrew Hastings of Cle Elum-Roslyn High School is the first winner of the Grange’s new Trades Scholarship.
Applicants for the Agriculture Scholarship are required to have a strong history of participation in agricultural activities such as 4-H, Future Farmers of America (FFA) activities, as well as academic excellence throughout high school. Involvement in school and community activities, especially leadership experience, is also required.
Applicants for the Trades Scholarship must plan to enroll in a trades-related program in the fall of 2020. They need to demonstrate an interest in developing job preparation skills for a trade upon graduation and show community and school involvement, including leadership experience.
Our 2020 scholarship recipients will be pursing post-secondary education at Eastern Washington University, Washington State University, Oklahoma State University and Big Bend Community College in Moses Lake.
Since 2004, the Swauk-Teanaway Grange has awarded $45,000 to over 40 graduating seniors from Kittitas County high schools. The Grange is grateful to the community for supporting our scholarship program and proud of all the recipients of these scholarships. More information about our scholarship program is available at www.swaukteanawaygrange.com.
Grace Terrill
Terrill, daughter of Eric and Monica Terrill of Cle Elum, plans to study Mechanical Engineering at Eastern Washington University. She has a 3.99 GPA and has belonged to the National Honor Society at Cle Elum-Roslyn High School for four years and served as its president and vice-president.
Terrill has belonged to 4-H since she was in third grade. In high school she made the transition to the Future Farmers of America (FFA) and served as its president and vice president. She was a member of the livestock judging team and received a blue ribbon for showmanship with her hog at the Kittitas County Fair each year. She was one of the Kittitas County Fair Ambassadors during her senior year as well.
During high school, Terrill served as class president, executive president, and executive vice president of the Associated Student Body (ASB) at Cle Elum-Roslyn High School. She also has been a leader and mentor to younger athletes throughout her high school career.
Terrill and her family are current members of the Swauk-Teanaway Grange.
Grace Allphin
Allphin, daughter of Sky and Lonnie Alphin of Ellensburg, plans to study nursing at Washington State University. She graduated from Kittitas Secondary school with a 3.95 GPA, belonged to the National Honor Society for four tears, and served as its president.
She has been active in 4-H for nine years and served three years as president. She has worked as a ranch hand. Grace belonged to Family Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) for four years, serving as its president for three of the four years. At the national level, she served as vice president of programs for FCCLA.
Her family formerly belonged to the Manastash Grange.
Payton Lyyski
Lyyski, daughter of Ryan and Bobette Lyyski of Ellensburg, plans to study animal science at Oklahoma State University. She graduated from Ellensburg High School with a 3.786 GPA and belonged to the National Honor Society for two years.
For four years, Lyyski belonged to the Future Farmers of America (FFA), the Washington Junior Angus Association, and the American Angus Association. As part of the 4-H program, she worked with sheep and goats as a member of the Grow/Em and Show/Em Club for 10 years.
She played basketball and volleyball throughout grade school and high school.
Andrew Hastings
The first winner of the Grange’s new Trades Scholarship is Hastings, son of Tom and Monica Hastings of Cle Elum. Hastings plans to complete a degree in Welding at Big Bend Community College in Moses Lake. His plans include taking national certifications including a scuba masters certification and attending the Divers Institute in Seattle to become an underwater welder.
Andrew has participated in the U.S. Navy Sea Cadet youth program for six years and served as Command Chief in charge of up to 75 cadets for two years. He has earned his Advanced Diving Certificate with the Sea Cadets at a training program in Key Largo, Florida. He has attended the Petty Officer Leadership Academy and the Senior Leadership Academy in Washington, D.C. He has done field leadership training with the Marines and worked as a diesel mechanic, welder, and fabricator.
More Information
The Grange’s website at www.swaukteanawaygrange.com has more information about these scholarships. Questions can be sent to Sally Gililand, Chair of the Scholarship Committee, at sallygililand@gmail.com.