Thank you: Dr. Larson for helping the community
I want to publicly thank Dr. Larson and his entire team at the health department and the Emergency Operations Center for all that they have done to help our county reopen safely and collaboratively. It has been so cool to see all of the team work that has gone in to getting us to a healthy phase.
I’ve had the opportunity to help churches across the state as they work through reopening guidelines and developing safety plans, and one thing that has become so clear to me is that what we have had in our county is much stronger than what I’m hearing from others.
Thank you for working with all of us in the community. Thank you for the tireless hours that you have invested in these efforts. And thank you for showing us what kindness and love for our neighbors really looks like. We appreciate you!
Dan Arnold