Groups made giant puppet performances possible

To the Editor:

Blue Bear Puppet Lab began as an informal giant puppet/arts parade workshop facilitated by Brian Kooser and funded by a grant from the Ellensburg Downtown Association for the Buskers-in-the-Burg event in 2012. This year we formed into an official community-oriented charitable non-profit and managed, even in a pandemic, to fulfill our mission to enhance local community events with workshops and performances.

We would like to publicly thank both the Ellensburg Downtown Association and the Ellensburg Arts Commission for the grant that made our four performances possible. We also thank Colin Lamb, Market Master for the Kittitas Valley Farmers’ Market for working with us to plan a “COVID-19” compliant outdoor public performance event.

Additionally, with well over 1,000 hours of volunteer time put into the planning, construction and performance of these mini-parades we also acknowledge the importance of the dedicated community volunteers that are the heart (and legs) of our organization.

Last but not least, thank you Ellensburg for being such a great audience.

Sincerely,

Blue Bear Puppet Lab

Board of Directors:

Fran Cutahlatah, President

Jill Ungar, Vice President

Lauren Walton, Secretary

Gayle Scott, Treasurer

Howard Scott, Board member

Brian Kooser, Artistic Director

