Third grade
Luke Fevergeon, 8, is a kind leader in our classroom. He always comes in with a smile and excitement to learn. Luke is a great example of positive attitude and determination. Great job, Luke.
— Elizabeth Preciado
Delaney Becerra, 9, is a student who displays PAWS behavior at all times and in all areas during the school day. She takes pride in doing her best and it shows in her work. Delaney is creative, kind and her compassionate nature makes her a great friend. Way to go Delaney.
— Katy Wallace
Keelan DaSilva, 9, leads by example in our classroom and can always be counted on to show respect and give his very best. He is hard-working, kind to others, and shows great responsibility. Well done, Keelan.
— Andrea Eylar
Francisco Garcia-Jimenez, 9, is dedicated and focused with a kind heart. He arrives each day with a positive attitude and hard working spirit. Keep up the good work Francisco.
— Katy Cavanaugh
Fourth grade
Addi Bennett, 9, was voted student of the month by her classroom peers. One student said, “I chose Addi because she has been kind, nice, sweet and such a good friend to me and others. She always has a smile on her face, and she is always happy. I couldn’t agree more. Congratulations Addi.
— Katherine Malcolm
Kori Wilcox, 10, is such a kind-hearted, hardworking girl. I have been very impressed with her desire to set goals. and she is soaring above them. I am so blessed to be her teacher.
— Katrina Durham
Alex Bernal, 10, works hard in all subject areas. He takes on new challenges with a positive attitude and takes great pride in the work he is doing. Alex demonstrates kindness to everyone in the classroom, and on the playground. I am excited to announce Alex as our January, Student of the Month. Great Job, Alex.
— Monica Quattrochio
Alyssa Nelson, 10, is a humble, kind and thoughtful student. She is truly a leader in our classroom and makes sure all students are included. I am exceptionally proud of her and her growth this year. Keep up your amazing work.
— Heather Butchart
Fifth grade
Remielle Izzi, 11, was nominated by her classmates; Remi is consistently polite, hardworking, kind to others, and always makes positive choices. Keep up the great work, Remi. We are so proud of you.
— Stefanie King
Delaney Campbell, 10, is a wonderful young lady. She continually stays on task, works hard, and treats her peers with respect.
— Daniel Shaw
Hope Button, 10, is a go-getter, always working hard to understand and complete her work. She is a great friend to everyone in the class, sending encouraging words where appropriate. Best of all, Hope has a great sense of humor and laughs at her teacher’s jokes. Great job, Hope.
— Lael Wright
Annie Ingraham, 11, is an enthusiastic learner and perseveres when challenged. She loves to share her learning and thinking and is without exception kind to her classmates. She contributes to the school and classroom climate positively by her attitude and actions.
— Rosalyn Miller