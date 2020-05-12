March
Third grade
Cass Welsh, 9, is a bright and kind leader within our classroom. His love of reading is motivating to other students and he always starts each day with an excited smile. Great job, Cass.
— Elizabeth Preciado
Natalie Leist, 9, is such a positive, bright spot in our classroom. Natalie pours her best effort into all that she does and she never backs down from a challenge. Natalie looks out for others and always lends a helping hand. Way to Go Natalie.
— Katy Wallace
Tucker Callahan, 9, is a helpful, hard-working student who shows kindness and respect to all. He approaches problem solving with great thought and adds many insightful comments to our reading discussions. Way to go, Tucker.
— Andrea Eylar
Ash Nelson-Ichido, 8, is an extremely hard worker. Not only in school, but he continues to work and study hard at home too. He is a delight to talk to and work with. Keep up the good work Ash.
— Katy Cavanaugh
Fourth grade
Ryan Axtman, 10, was nominated by his classmates. Peers to Ryan said, “Ryan always has a smile on his face, and he always listens to the teacher. Another classmate said, “Ryan is the nicest kid ever, and he is very smart and sweet to everybody.” I couldn’t agree more. Congratulations Ryan. This honor is well deserved.
— Katherine Malcom
McKenzee Poyer, 10, has shown great strength and achievement this past month, and all year. I love her creativity and willingness to try new things. She is an empathetic and kind leader in the class and I am so proud of her.
— Katrina Durham
Locke Heistand, 10, demonstrates outstanding effort in all subject areas. He is very creative, enjoys reading and loves learning about new things. I am proud to be Locke’s fourth grade teacher.
— Monica Quattrochio
Jaythen Patterson-Simmons, 10, has worked exceptionally hard to follow PAWS and be responsible. He has improved in all academic areas and has an increased positive attitude at school. Jaythen has consistently strived to do better than his best and with a smile this quarter. I am very proud of him. Keep up your outstanding work.
— Heather Butchart
Fifth grade
Aubrey Stowe, 11, was nominated by her peers because she continually has a positive attitude, is kind to others, and is a very responsible learner. She always turns assignments in on time and strives to do her best work. Way to go, Aubrey.
— Stefanie King
Taylor Shaw, 11, is a very nice and helpful student. She works hard, participates often, and completes all of her assignments. Keep up the fantastic work.
— Daniel Shaw
Isaac Pearson, 11, is a considerate and kind friend to all. He has some hidden depths that sneak out from time to time and entertain his entire class. Isaac is an excellent student and enjoys learning, helping others when he can. Great work, Isaac.
— Lael Wright
Katherine Camarata, 11, goes out of her way to be helpful to others in the classroom. She positively and politely shares her learning in partners, small groups, and during whole class discussions. She strives to produce high-quality work, and it shows.
— Rosalyn Miller
April
Third grade
Addy Coats, 9, has tackled online home learning like a champ. She is such a hard worker and puts a lot of thought and effort into her work. I am so proud of her motivation and positive attitude. Great work, Addy.
— Elizabeth Preciado
Ben Anderson, 8, has really been rocking online learning. He makes sure to participate each day and he puts his best into each assignment. I am so proud of Ben’s “can do” attitude in this time of change. Keep it up Ben.
— Katy Wallace
Riggin Pettigrew, 9, is a kind and respectful student who shows a positive attitude in every circumstance. He puts forth great effort and gives his best no matter the challenge. I’m so proud of you, Riggin. Keep up the awesome work.
— Andrea Eylar
Mara Shi, age 9, is a very impressive young lady. I am impressed with her work ethic, and the amount of language that she has learned this year. Her math skills are out of this world and she should be the one teaching math. Keep up the good work Mara.
— Katy Cavanaugh
Fourth grade
Halle Emery, 10, is a wonderful young lady with an amazing work ethic. Halle is admired by her classmates because she is kind to everyone, she tells funny stories, she’s an excellent student, and she works hard in class. Congratulations Halle.
— Katherine Malcolm
Argent Clark, 9, has an outstanding work ethic and acceptance for this new platform for learning. He is working hard each day and is a fantastic communicator. I am so proud of his growth and maturity during this time and I miss him dearly.
— Katrina Durham
Holly Harwood, 9, has a positive attitude every day. She has done an excellent job learning how to navigate Google Classroom and continues to turn in work she is proud of. Way to go, Holly.
— Monica Quattrochio
Jett Raap, 10, has taken on virtually learning with a positive attitude. He is going above and beyond on all assignments and communicates well. Jett is truly making the best out of the circumstance we are in and being a leader. I am very proud of him and miss being in class together. Keep it up, Jett.
— Heather Butchart
Fifth grade
Bang Nguyen, 11, always, and I mean always, maintains a positive attitude. She has such a kind and caring heart. Furthermore, Bang thoroughly enjoys learning new concepts and skills; she has continued to complete all of her educational activities as well. We are all so proud of you. Way to go, Bang.
— Stefanie King
Luciana Dimas, 11, is one of the sweetest and kindest kids I’ve ever met. She has done an amazing job of learning from home and staying connected with the new online classrooms. Continue to push yourself and stay engaged.
— Daniel Shaw
Cami Ford, 11, is a kind-hearted young lady who really likes to help others, especially in math where she led a group. Cami is thoughtful and considerate of others’ feelings. She is also an excellent student who always gets her work done, and in on time. Thanks for your hard work, Cami.
— Lael Wright
Aubrey Wing, 11, is excelling at being an independent online learner. She is organized, focused, and reaches out with questions when something is not clear. She has really stepped up to meet new challenges.
— Rosalyn Miller