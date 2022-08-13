...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM WEDNESDAY TO 11 PM PDT
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures up to 102 expected.
* WHERE...In Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of
Washington, Kittitas Valley, Yakima Valley and Simcoe
Highlands. In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon.
* WHEN...From 11 AM Wednesday to 11 PM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Visitors voted for their favorite car and truck at the third Cle Elum Classic Car Show Saturday at Mike's Tavern.
Old-school cars and trucks, the U-11 Unlimited Racing Group’s hydroplane, street food, a beer garden and rock hits including Sammy Hagar’s “I Can’t Drive 55” to imagine yourself cruising to headlined the third Cle Elum Classic Car Show Saturday at Mike’s Tavern on N. Peoh Ave. between First St. and Second St. in Cle Elum.
Visitors voted for their favorite car and truck as the tractor-led hydroplane oversaw the excitement in its first time there.
“It was a good turnout, this was fun,” said Russ Weaver of Cle Elum, who runs Señor Bones House of Burritos and whose wife, Shannon, runs Mike’s Tavern. “We had 50 cars show up, and we had 50 entries total. We didn’t have any money coming from the city or the county or anything, it was all funded by Mike’s Tavern. The locals wanted to keep it going somehow, so this is what we were able to pull off. We had five volunteers this year who have really made a big difference for us.”
Engine revving was celebrated as contestants flexed their automotive muscle.
“We put this thing together and it started out small and turned into what it is now,” said Josh Renfro, a volunteer and sixth-generation Cle Elum resident who estimated that there was $3-4 million worth of cars in attendance. “I’ve probably had a hot rod for years and been to 100 car shows, so I kind of knew how to do parking and everything else and bring my own stuff down and help out Russ as much as I can.”
Scott Raney, who owns the hydroplane, lives in Teanaway, serves as the U-11 Unlimited Racing Group’s crew chief and has Cle Elum’s BKC Contracting LLC for a sponsor, was on hand with crew member Joe Jerome to talk to people about the impressive watercraft after figuring out where to park it in front of the tavern.
“We’ve been here for a couple years and it’s kind of fun to bring it out and show the community,” said Raney, as the U-11 Unlimited Racing Group, on Facebook, Instagram and u11racing.com, has taken third place in three of its four races this year with one left to go. “It’s exciting for us. It’s fun to be able to have some downtime when we’re not racing to bring it out and show people. I grew up in Seattle, and since I was a little kid I was enthralled with boats: It was appealing and interesting to me, so I’ve just been in love with it since I was knee-high to a grasshopper.”