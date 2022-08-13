Support Local Journalism


Old-school cars and trucks, the U-11 Unlimited Racing Group’s hydroplane, street food, a beer garden and rock hits including Sammy Hagar’s “I Can’t Drive 55” to imagine yourself cruising to headlined the third Cle Elum Classic Car Show Saturday at Mike’s Tavern on N. Peoh Ave. between First St. and Second St. in Cle Elum.

Visitors voted for their favorite car and truck as the tractor-led hydroplane oversaw the excitement in its first time there.

