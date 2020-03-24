County organizations and nonprofits may add their openings by contacting RSVP and Volunteer Center of Kittitas County via email at rsvp@fairpoint.net or by calling 962-4311.
n CWU Wildcat Neighborhood Farm welcomes volunteers to help with the garden by helping with planting, preparing soil, planting rows, working on compost piles, weeding and more. To sign up, email wildcatfarm@cwu.edu.
n FISH Open Table and Senior Nutrition invites volunteers to help with set up Monday through Thursday from 8:30-10:30 a.m., meal service on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and help with break down Mondays through Thursdays from 1-2 p.m. Must be able to lift and stack tables. Contact FISH at volunteering@kcfish.org or by calling 509-925-5990.
n Volunteer with 4-H! Mentor and share your passions with local youth. Many volunteer as a club leader, but you can support projects, be a resource leader or just help at events. Contact them to find the right role by calling 509-962-7507 or email go to www.kittitas.wsu.edu
n Hospice Friends is seeking volunteers with office, household, yard work, mechanical and/or visiting skills. Call 509-968-5117 or mique@hospice-friends.org.
n The Meals on Wheels Program through FISH invites volunteers with cars to serve as drivers, Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to noon. Volunteers may select what days they wish to help in the Ellensburg area. Volunteers will be reimbursed for gas mileage. For an application, call FISH at 509-925-5990.
n The Alzheimer’s Association Washington State Chapter has several opportunities for volunteers throughout Central Washington. They are looking for a development department volunteer, caregiver support group facilitator a community education presenter and a memory care facilitator. You may fill out an online volunteer interest form at www.alz.org/alzwa/volunteer or contact Lisa at 509-301-4107 or Inbarrett@alz.org.
n Kittitas Valley Healthcare invites volunteers to serve in the following area: One four-hour shift a week in the gift shop, which is open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Contact KVH at 509-962-7322 and/or send cover letter and resume to volunteer@kvhealthcare.org.
n Ellensburg Animal Shelter is looking for volunteers for afternoon two hour shifts Monday through Friday. Volunteers must be 18 years and older, and commit to a minimum of six months with at least two hours per week. For more information and/or to apply contact the shelter at 1007 S. Industrial Way.
n Kittitas County Historical Museum invites volunteers to help Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Volunteers may staff the front desk, greet visitors, help catalog and enter information into the museum database. Shifts are for two hours per day, and no previous museum experience is necessary. Contact 509-925-3778 or visit www.kchm.org to learn more.
n Kittitas County Habitat for Humanity is looking for volunteers to help Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at their store. Volunteers will help with organizing donations, cleaning store displays, assisting customers and may help maintain the book, music, tools or hardware department. Volunteers can also help with repair and construction projects. Contact kittitascountyhfh@kchabitat.org.
n Youth Services is seeking volunteer mentors to work with youth once a week for one to two hours a week out in the community or during the school lunch time. Mentors must be 18 and older, complete screening, application and training process. For job description and information contact Crystal at 509 962-2737 or www.youthserviceskc.org. They also welcome volunteers who would like to help with or create projects for the mentoring program. This might include holiday crafts, game days and fund raising.