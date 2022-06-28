Alumni, friends, family, donors, student-athletes and fans will line Suncadia Resort’s Rope Rider and Prospector golf course fairways for the 20th Kitna Wildcat Classic.
This year’s scramble tournament, celebrating former Central Washington University quarterback, 2006 Athletic Hall of Fame inductee and current Burleson High School (Texas) football coach Jon Kitna, who helped the Wildcats win the 1995 NAIA national championship and became the ’97 World Bowl Most Valuable Player with the Barcelona Dragons amid a 16-year National Football League career, is set for July 7 in Cle Elum.
The Classic is full for sponsorships and will see shotgun starts, the first at 8:30 a.m. on the Rope Rider course and the second at 1:30 p.m. on the Prospector course.
“It’s a great event for getting local alumni and fans out on Suncadia,” said Central Washington University director of athletics Dennis Francois of the event, which Kitna joined in 2010, 2011 and 2014. “It’s usually pretty nice weather in a nice spot midway for Ellensburg people, and golfers come from Yakima, Spokane and the West Side.”
The scramble format reflects high course demands as Suncadia has more members and guests every year, and Francois said there are 36 teams in the sold-out afternoon drive but two morning team spots remaining as of Tuesday afternoon. Registration closed Tuesday, but inquiries to the final openings can be made at 509-963-2021 while they last.
Golfers are eligible for tee prizes, a bag lunch and beverages, prizes await winning teams, the longest drives and closest-to-the-pins on both courses, and all proceeds go to athletic scholarships and the student-athlete experience.
Student-athletes will welcome competitors along the courses to raise money for their programs, and an awards dinner will follow the day’s action.