The 20th Kitna Wildcat Classic awarded top golfers July 7 at Suncadia Resort's Prospector and Rope Rider golf courses in Cle Elum.
20TH KITNA CLASSIC
PROSPECTOR
Open Division
Winners
Danny Peterson, Connor Williams, Chandler St. Louis, Matt Lynch
Runners-Up
Jeff Ravet, Adam Martin, Brett James, Davis Nordell
Senior Division
Bill Driver, Rick Thirlby, Brad Baskes, Austin Backes
Joe Adams, Shawn Tilev, Tad Seder, Jim Gaudino
Long Drive Men’s
Connor Williams
Long Drive Women’s
Brittany Aanstad
Closest to the Hole
Men’s
Dale Chase
ROPE RIDER
Tim Lenihan, Joe Howells, Tony Howells, Reese Olney
Jason Owens, Paul Baughman, Keith Starrett, Brian Southern
Alumni
Austin Kircher, Travis Decker, Greg Baca, Kyle Bray
Benjamin Cox, Anthony Ricco, Dane Perrault, Casey Parker
Seniors
Lars Landrie, Jeff Jacobson, Mike Johnson, Scott Warnock
John Balangitao, John Coen, Greg Brown, Dave Jagla
Women
Beth Habib, Molly Pieters, Sandy Walker, Barb Brooks
Long Drive Men
Tony Howells
Long Drive Women
Barb Brooks
Closest to the Hole Men
Austin Kircher
