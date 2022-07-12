Support Local Journalism


The 20th Kitna Wildcat Classic awarded top golfers July 7 at Suncadia Resort's Prospector and Rope Rider golf courses in Cle Elum.

20TH KITNA CLASSIC

PROSPECTOR

Open Division

Winners

Danny Peterson, Connor Williams, Chandler St. Louis, Matt Lynch

Runners-Up

Jeff Ravet, Adam Martin, Brett James, Davis Nordell

Senior Division

Winners

Bill Driver, Rick Thirlby, Brad Baskes, Austin Backes

Runners-Up

Joe Adams, Shawn Tilev, Tad Seder, Jim Gaudino

Long Drive Men’s

Connor Williams

Long Drive Women’s

Brittany Aanstad

Closest to the Hole

Men’s

Dale Chase

ROPE RIDER

Open Division

Winners

Tim Lenihan, Joe Howells, Tony Howells, Reese Olney

Runners-Up

Jason Owens, Paul Baughman, Keith Starrett, Brian Southern

Alumni

Winners

Austin Kircher, Travis Decker, Greg Baca, Kyle Bray

Runners-Up

Benjamin Cox, Anthony Ricco, Dane Perrault, Casey Parker

Seniors

Winners

Lars Landrie, Jeff Jacobson, Mike Johnson, Scott Warnock

Runners-Up

John Balangitao, John Coen, Greg Brown, Dave Jagla

Women

Winners

Beth Habib, Molly Pieters, Sandy Walker, Barb Brooks

Long Drive Men

Tony Howells

Long Drive Women

Barb Brooks

Closest to the Hole Men

Austin Kircher

