He’s young, and it’s the first of many collegiate offers to come.
Gavin Marrs, the 6-foot-9 sophomore for the Ellensburg High School boys basketball team, received two over the weekend: Point Loma Nazarene University in San Diego (Division II) and Cal Poly University in San Luis Obispo (Division I).
And he’s also receiving interest from Pepperdine University and UC San Diego, both DI programs, according to Marrs.
Marrs plays with Friends of Hoop (FOH) in Seattle, a year-round AAU program. It’s the fourth tournament he’s played in this fall with FOH. He’s vying with the 15U squad but has played with 17U, too.
“Yes, for sure. Mostly came after we played at a big tournament down in Phoenix,” Marrs said on FOH gaining him exposure. “My coaches have also really helped with getting my name out there.”
Marrs came off the bench last season for Ellensburg but filled in for senior Ryan Ferguson in the post when needed, and definitely provided a towering presence.
If and when a high school season happens, he’s bound to have a larger role with the Bulldogs. And it could be foreseen last year with a few of his displays — and not to mention his throwdowns. Brooks Scouting Report called him “a long, ultra-athletic versatile prospect who can shoot from the outside and put it on the ground in space.”
“I’ve been really working on strength and conditioning, trying to build muscle,” said Marrs, who gained 15 pounds since last season. “Also, been working a lot on my shot, making sure my form is correct, stuff like that. And then ball handling as well.”