Acevedo, Davis football collar Ellensburg BY JAKE MCNEAL Sports Editor Sep 11, 2021 Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Darius Andaya turned a fourth-quarter catch into the Bulldog’s first points of the young season against Class 4A Davis Saturday, but the afternoon belonged to the Pirates’ Ricardo Acevedo.The senior running back escaped for three touchdowns in a 28-6 win Saturday at Andreotti Field in Ellensburg.Ellensburg (0-2 overall) forced Pirates sophomore quarterback Jason Chavez’s fourth-down pass down the left incomplete at the Bulldogs 26-yard line and took over with 2:50 left in the first quarter, but Davis junior safety Morgan Rodriguez intercepted Joe Bugni’s tipped pass down the left seam and the Pirates (1-1) took over at their 49 with 1:19 to go. Caleb Menzel recovered Chavez’s fumble under center at the Ellensburg 9 with 11:23 left to intermission, but the fleet, 5-foot-6-inch Chavez’s play-action kept the Bulldogs on their toes and Acevedo scored up the middle from four yards for a 7-0 lead with 5:53 to halftime.Acevedo raced to the end zone again, this time around the right end from 29 yards, and Davis led 14-0 with 2:09 to the break.George Wright and Ellensburg answered as they reached the Pirates 24 with nine seconds left in the half, but Andaya could not extend his catch in the left flat out of bounds to stop the clock and Davis held its advantage.Wright’s reception in short right excited the Bulldog crowd with 7:15 left in the third after Ellensburg’s halftime vow to “get in there and bust some heads,” but 5-foot-11-inch Pirates senior linebacker Deacon Strom blocked the ensuing punt and returned it 13 yards to the end zone for a 21-0 edge at 5:45.The Bulldogs faced 4th-and-10 at the Davis 10 with 3:16, but Ryker Fortier scrambled right to left to keep the play alive and could not find a pair of Ellensburg hands with his lofty pass to the left of the end zone.Andaya’s touchdown catch broke the shutout with 9:49 left in regulation, but Davis blocked Fortier’s point-after attempt and kept its lead at 21-6.Acevedo finished his performance with a flourish, winding 63 yards up the left seam for a score at 8:43.Next for Ellensburg is its Central Washington Athletic Conference season opener at Ephrata (1-1), which beat Quincy 33-0 at home Sept. 10, scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday.DAVIS 28, ELLENSBURG 6Saturday at Andreotti FieldD 0 14 7 7 — 28E 0 0 0 6 — 6SCORINGSECOND QUARTERD Ricardo Acevedo 4-yard run (Alan Mercado PAT), 5:53 D Acevedo 29-yard run (Mercado PAT), 2:09THIRD QUARTERD Deacon Strom 13-yard blocked punt return (Mercado PAT), 5:45FOURTH QUARTERE Darius Andaya 4-yard catch from Joe Bugni (Ryker Fortier PAT blocked), 9:49D Acevedo 63-yard run, 8:43SCHEDULEFriday, Sept. 3 Royal at Ellensburg L 41-0Saturday, Sept. 11 Davis at Ellensburg L 28-6Friday, Sept. 17 Ellensburg at Ephrata, 7 p.m. *Friday, Sept. 24 Selah at Ellensburg, 7 p.m. *Friday, Oct. 1 Ellensburg at Grandview, 7 p.m. *Friday, Oct. 8 Prosser at Ellensburg, 7 p.m. *Friday, Oct. 15 Lakewood at Ellensburg, 7 p.m.Friday, Oct. 22 Ellensburg at Othello, 7 p.m. *Friday, Oct. 29 East Valley at Ellensburg, 7 p.m. ** - Central Washington Athletic Conference game Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ellensburg Ricardo Acevedo Darius Andaya American Football Sport Economics Davis Jason Chavez Touchdown Ryker Fortier Pat Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. 