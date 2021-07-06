Support Local Journalism


Sophomore forward Joel Kelly drives past a defender in Cle Elum's win over Yakama Tribal May 5. Kelly was named first team all-league alongside his brother, senior Jake Kelly.  

Following a run at a league championship this spring, the Cle Elum/Roslyn High School boys basketball team earned five total postseason honors in league.

The EWAC runners-up finished with two first team all-league selections: Joel and Jake Kelly. The brothers led the Warriors to a near flawless season in league play, and a big non-league win over Yakama Tribal last month. 

On the second team are Gage Ellison and Jett Favero, and head coach Eric Terrill earned coach of the year honors. 

County rival Kittitas, after getting knocked out in the first round of the EWAC tournament, earned two honors: Blake Catlin was named first team all-league and forward Luke Hayden was named to the second team. 

MVP: Teal Soaring Eagle, White Swan

Coach of the Year: Eric Terrill, Cle Elum/Roslyn

Sportsmanship: Granger

First team: Joel Kelly, Cle Elum/Roslyn; Jake Kelly, Cle Elum/Roslyn; Blake Catlin, Kittitas; Noah McKee, Riverside Christian; Teal Soaring Eagle, White Swan; Kupkana Leavitt, White Swan

Second team: Gage Ellison, Cle Elum/Roslyn; Jett Favero, Cle Elum/Roslyn; Luke Hayden, Kittitas; Joel Belaire, Riverside Christian; Roger Valdez, White Swan; Devin Sampson-Craig, White Swan

