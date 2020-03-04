Central Washington University women's basketball team had four players selected to the 2019-20 All-Conference team, the most of any team in the GNAC, according to a news release from CWU.
A first team All-GNAC selection is senior guard Alexis Pana. Junior forward Kassidy Malcolm was named second team All-GNAC. Earning honorable mention honors were senior forward Kaelie Flores and sophomore center Samantha Bowman.
“I’m happy for Lex, Kass, Sam, and Kaelie to receive this recognition from the conference. They all have had great years and have help to contribute to our teams success in their individual and collective ways,” CWU head coach Randi Richardson-Thornley said. “We know that none of these individual recognitions can occur without the performance and hard work of everyone within our program.”
Pana is no stranger to the All-GNAC Team having earned the honors twice before. She is a now a two-time first team selection having earned unanimous honors last season. She was an honorable mention pick in 2017-18.
She was a threat on both sides of the ball having been ranked in the top-10 in multiple statistical categories in the GNAC. She was sixth in scoring at 14.3 points per game on 41.4%. She was the conference leader in both average assists per game (4.9) and total assists (128).
Defensively, she had 63 steals which ranked seventh at 1.8 per game. Her assist-turnover ratio of 1.6 was seventh highest in the GNAC. She also ranked fifth in both free throw percentage at 82.5% and average 3-pointers (2.0 per game).
A three-time All-GNAC selection, Pana also eclipsed 1,000 career points earlier this season becoming the 12th Wildcat in program history to accomplish that feat.
Despite missing the first 10 games to start the season, Malcolm came back and still made an impact for the Wildcats. She averaged 10.7 points per game for the year on 47.6% and was the third leading rebounding in the GNAC averaging 8.8 boards per game. She grabbed 159 rebounds and in three seasons of play has already eclipsed 500 career rebounds. For Malcolm, this is her second career All-GNAC honor having earned honorable mention status last season.
Flores was a consistent presence for the Wildcats both in the paint and beyond the arc. She averaged 12.2 points to rank 12th in the conference and was 11th in field goal percentage at 48.6%. From beyond the arc, she was fifth in percentage at 39.6% and made an average of 1.3 per game. She was the seventh highest rebounder at 6.5 boards per contest. Flores was third in free throw percentage as well at 85.5% for the regular season. She was also second in blocked shot with 43 for the year and averaged 1.5 per game. She reached two milestones this season in eclipsing 1,000 career points and 500 career rebounds. She is just the 13th player in program history to reach 1,000 career points. This is Flores’ first career All-GNAC accolade.
Bowman had a breakout year in her sophomore campaign. She was the second highest overall percentage shooter in the GNAC (60.9%) and averaged 11.7 points per game. She was eighth in the GNAC averaging 6.4 boards per game. Bowman also shot 81.2% from the free throw line to rank seventh in the GNAC.
The No. 5 Wildcats face No. 4 seed Simon Fraser (B.C.) in the GNAC tournament quarterfinals at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Seattle Pacific. Winner will face No. 1 Alaska Anchorage at 7:30 p.m. Friday.