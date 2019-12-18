Alison Mitchell has been hired as the new Central Washington University head softball coach, according to CWU Director of Athletics, Dennis Francois.
Mitchell has an extensive softball background with Redmond High School and the Washington Ladyhawks organization.
“We are extremely excited to have Alison join the Wildcat family and lead our softball program to new heights in the classroom and competition,” Francois said. “Her passion for the sport and its ability to transform the lives of young women became more evident as the search and interview process evolved. Coach Mitchell’s reputation and ties to the Pacific Northwest will be invaluable in the recruitment of the best student-athletes from our region.”
Since 2016, she has served as Redmond High School’s head softball coach and began her time as an assistant at Redmond in 2013, earning four league tournament berths, capturing three division titles, and both a district and state tournament title.
During Mitchell’s tenure, Redmond has placed in the top 10 in the state tournament for eight consecutive years. Redmond has also had eight players earn collegiate scholarships during her time with the program.
“Coaching at Central Washington has been a dream of mine for many years,” Mitchell said. “The softball program at CWU has had a history of winning and I’m excited to work with the talented young ladies currently on the team to continue their hard-earned success. Go Wildcats!”
She began her time with the Ladyhawks’ organization in 2006 as a recruiting coach and outfield and infield instructor. In 2009, Mitchell was tabbed for a head coaching spot within the program.
During her tenure with the Ladyhawks’, the organization has produced players who have gone on to play for institutions in the Pac-12, SEC, ACC, and Big East at universities and colleges like the University of Washington, Cal, Tennessee, Kentucky, Oregon, and Princeton.
Mitchell led her Ladyhawks’ team to a ninth-place finish at the Premier National Championship and her teams have earned a berth to the Premier National Championship since its inception
Previously, Mitchell has served as the head coach for Skyline High School and Eastside Catholic High School. While with Skyline, she guided the Spartans to two league tournament berths, a pair of second-place divisional finishes, and had a player earn Offensive MVP for their KingCo 4A league.
During her time at Eastside, Mitchell’s squads qualified for five consecutive 3A district tournaments, placing in the top five teams in Metro 3A each of her five seasons.