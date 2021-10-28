Support Local Journalism


Cle Elum-Roslyn High School seniors Anna and Faith Wersland are the pride of Warriors swimming.

The seniors both won twice to lift the Cle Elum-Roslyn trio, which includes their sister Maggie, a freshman, to third with 24 points behind Selah (80) and Ellensburg (35) at the Central Washington Athletic Conference Championships Saturday at Lions Pool in Yakima.

Anna won the 100 free in 56.38 seconds ahead of Selah junior Izzy Vick (57.35) and took the 100 backstroke (1:03.25) over Selah senior Katie Ramos (1:05.20).

“The energy was probably the best of the season, and I swam my best all season,” Anna said. “I knew going into it that I had a little bit of competition in the 100 free, but I’ve been first in it in all the times I’ve swam it this season except for once, so I expected it for myself: When I swam with the same girls all season, I kind of know they’ve been swimming, and I’m allowed to set certain expectations for myself.”

Faith won the 200 free (2:13.90) ahead of Ellensburg sophomore Elliana Fredrickson (2:25.13) and aced the 500 free (6:13.74) over Selah sophomore Elise Ozanich (6:17.73).

“I think it went pretty well for me being tired,” Faith said. “That was the fastest 200 time I’d swam since the beginning of the season, so I was happy with that.”

Selah nevertheless won six of 12 events.

“Another great showing for Cle Elum, and Ellensburg had a great day as well,” Bulldogs coach Chezla Madson said. “It wasn't our best scoring meet, but we had tons of great swims. A couple of highlights were district-qualifying times for Emily Holt (200 IM), Evelyn Schoos (500 free), Sofia Tomulty (500 free) and Cheyenne Shewell (200 IM and 100 fly). We also had best times for the 200 and 400 relays.”

Next for Ellensburg and Cle Elum-Roslyn are the Eastern Washington Swim Districts scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday at Washington State University’s Gibb Pool in Pullman.

“I always have a good time at Districts,” said Anna Wersland, who has already qualified for state in the 100 free, 100 back and the 50 free this fall. “I’m usually seeded fairly high and I don’t usually taper into Districts, so I’m training pretty hard going into it and I’m still fairly tired, so I expect to swim well but I’m having fun and just hoping to get some better time.”

