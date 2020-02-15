The discrepancy is outright appalling.
Losing to a conference rival in the postseason is never easy, but when the opponent takes 26 more free throws, that’s even more infuriating.
The No. 7 seeded Ellensburg High School boys basketball team took a 71-51 loss to No. 2 Selah High School on Saturday at the Nicholson Pavilion in the CWAC district semifinal.
Selah took 29 freebies to Ellensburg's three.
“Obviously there’s some frustration there,” Ellensburg head coach Anthony Graham said. “I don’t ever want my guys to use that as a crutch or anything, but it’s hard. We shot two (ended up being three) free throws. I mean, the entire game against a team to try to go to state. Both teams were playing really hard and for me, that’s just me trying to fight for my guys a little bit.”
Selah ended up connecting 20-of-29 while Ellensburg made 1-of-3. Selah’s Noah Pepper alone went 13-of-15 and finished the game with 35 points.
It’s almost like déjà vu in the Bulldogs’ 60-48 loss to Selah at the Yakima SunDome on Dec. 27. Selah took 31 free throw attempts to Ellensburg’s six. Pepper in that game went 14-of-16.
Then just on Feb. 7 in Ellensburg’s 65-62 loss to the Vikings, Pepper accounted for 23 of the team’s 33 attempts while the Bulldogs had 17.
In three games versus Selah, Pepper has outshot the entire Ellensburg team 54-26.
“We’ve played them three times and have had one player outshoot us alone by like 26 free throws,” Graham said.
The Bulldogs trailed as much as 19 midway through the second quarter after Pepper knocked down a 3. But soon after he picked up his second foul and was subbed out and the Bulldogs caught rhythm in the final minutes to finish the quarter with a 12-4 run.
Sophomore Cade Gibson scored on back-to-back possessions that included a nifty reverse layup, 40-27.
Ellensburg trimmed the deficit to nine early in the third quarter after sophomore Aiden Lewis’ basket which is as close the Bulldogs would get.
And Ellensburg couldn’t have asked for a better opportunity to take advantage when Pepper picked up his third and fourth fouls midway through the third. The latter was an offensive charge with 3:07 left as Ellensburg trailed 48-35.
Lewis cut the deficit to 11 but from there, Ellensburg turned the ball over three times along with two fouls with Selah up 53-39 at the end of the third.
Pepper again was subbed out with 6:20 left in the fourth quarter and Gibson’s layup put Ellensburg down 55-43. Selah then made its next 3-of-4 shots and pushed its advantage to 61-45.
Pepper returned with over three minutes left and finished 6-for-6 at the line the rest of the way.
“I was a little surprised we didn’t do a better job of taking it, we just didn’t score enough points,” Graham said. “Ball wasn’t dropping for us. Sometimes you have those nights.”
Ellensburg was led by senior Ryan Ferguson who finished with 19 points while making the lone free throw. He accounted for seven of the Bulldogs’ first nine points. But at that point, they trailed 17-9 and had issues with Selah’s zone press, which was surprising to Graham.
When Selah held its largest lead of the game, 34-15, they had already forced 11 turnovers. For the game, 20.
“The man-to-man press usually affects us a little more than the zone press,” Graham said. “We’re usually pretty good about getting by it and not really turn the ball over too much. But today, just a little different. We started trying to make cross-court passes instead of just the easy one, the easy rotation. Ended up being these long cross-court passes and they’re good athletes, able to come and get it.”
The Bulldogs' state aspirations are still alive. They’ll face No. 5 East Valley (Yakima) at the Yakima SunDome on Tuesday. East Valley fell to No. 4 Prosser 86-82 last Wednesday.
Stats: Ryan Ferguson 19; Aiden Lewis 10; Riley Perez 8; Cade Gibson 8.
The winner moves on to the third and fourth place game.