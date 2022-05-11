John Arlt is this spring’s All-Central Washington Athletic Conference Girls’ Track and Field Coach of the Year as his Bulldogs enter the CWAC Championships Friday at Grandview High School, but he’s happy to celebrate his peers before himself.
Ellensburg High’s girls and boys ran, jumped and threw their way into first-team, second-team and honorable mention recognition.
“It is a great reflection of our entire coaching staff, and should really be the ‘Coaching Staff of the Year’ since they all do such a fantastic job with the kids every day: Kelley Quirk the jumps coach, Ed Callahan the throws coach, Kathi Charlton in sprints and relays, Alexis Mallory in pole vault, Jeff Hashimoto and Josephine Camarillo in distance,” said Arlt as Selah’s girls won the Sportmanship award. “All of the athletes we have on the team are an exceptional group to work with. It is an added bonus when you have great kids that work hard, are talented and appreciate everyone’s role on the team. Most importantly, they are a fun group to be around every day.”
Kate Laurent and Holly Fromherz are first-team distance runners, and Carsyn Arlt, John’s daughter, is a first-team sprinter.
Elaine Joyce and Rylee Leishman are second-team distance runners, and Isabel Montes-Salamanca and Jocelyn Newschwander are second-team horizontal jumpers.
Abby Whitemarsh is an honorable mention hurdler, and Montes-Salamanca is also an honorable mention sprinter.
In the boys’ awards, Richard Wellington (throwing), Chase Perez (sprints) and Josh Boast (hurdles and horizontal jumps) are first-team choices.
Mason Blad (vertical jumps) and Darius Andaya (horizontal jumps) are second-team picks.
George Wright (sprints and horizontal jumps), Mac Steele (distance) and Adam Singer (vertical jumps) are honorable mentions.
Selah’s Kelly Mattson and Shane Polley are the Boys’ Coaches of the Year as the Vikings won the Sportsmanship award.