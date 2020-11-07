Clubmakers are truly artists.
Just like artists of all sorts spend countless hours in studios or garages, so do clubmakers who forge, tweak and bend golf clubs for the individual.
It’s an unappreciated part of the game, but completely necessary. A step to lower scores comes with finding an individual who can observe their swing and decipher the launch monitors numbers to forge suitable clubs, 1-14, for the golfer.
And Bill Owen, 80, former Central Washington University mathematics and statistics professor, can be that guy.
“One size doesn’t fit all,” Owen said. “That’s the whole philosophy for a guy like me. Not everybody should be swinging the same set of clubs.”
Owen has been a reputable club fitter for 20 years. A former college golfer at Colorado State University didn’t play for four years while in graduate school, earning his Ph.D. in mathematical statistics. After two years in the Army, he found a teaching job at Clemson University before calling Ellensburg his home since 1969. During those teaching years at Central, he didn’t play often but devoted more time to the game prior to his retirement in 2001 (did continue on phased retirement at CWU, teaching one quarter a year until 2009). He taught for 40 years at CWU.
After coming to the realization that his 1960 blades were outdated and the cost of clubs too extravagant, Owen built his own set of irons — and it was the beginning of his newfound passion for club making and fitting.
After several publication readings, schooling and cliniques attended, Owen has become adept at fitting the average golfer. No matter the handicap or talent, he can find the right sticks for anyone’s game.
“The biggest area he’s helped my game is consistency,” said Dan Whitaker, a Cle Elum native, who finished second in the U.S. Mid-Amateur in 2007. “Off the rack, clubs tend to have a pretty large variance in loft, lie angle, etc. My distance control and shot dispersion have gotten much better once he started adjusting my clubs.”
In 2007, Owen and his wife built a home outside of Ellensburg with two buildings: One for normal life activities and the other for his Linksmaster golf shop. In the backyard is a manicured putting green.
The shop consists of a hitting bay with 12-foot high ceilings and a launch monitor that can register data numbers such as swing speed, ball speed, club path, face angle, attack angle, spin rate, carry distance, etc. It’s imperative for club fitters to see these numbers in order to result in a successful fitting.
“Finding the right combination of length, clubhead weight, shaft weight, total club weight and flex that produces close agreement between club path and face angle, resulting in straight or slightly curved shots headed generally in the target direction — all with the consistency of impact,” Owen writes on his website (linksmastergolf.com).
Owen only has a few consistent clients in Ellensburg, but customers come from all over the state and even as north as Canada. He’s one of the two only certified Don Trahan Swing Surgeons on the West Coast, which attracts many. He’s also one of the few Wishon club fitters in the state.
When players at Suncadia Golf Resort in Cle Elum need club repair, the staff often sends them to Owen.
“I work on anybody’s clubs, I just love the game and I like to help people,” Owen said while sitting down on his couch inside his golf shop. “I don’t do it to make any money because I just enjoy it.”
“This keeps me busy. My wife, otherwise if I don’t spend enough time here she changes the locks on the doors,” Owen chuckled.
Owen spends roughly seven months of the year in Ellensburg and the other five in Surprise, Arizona.
Earlier this year, he shot 75 (3 over) at Pebblebrook Golf Course in Sun City West, Ariz. It’s the first time he shot his age or better since he was 72 years old.
“I hate this launch monitor because I see the yearly decline,” Owen laughed while referring to his dwindling swing speed.
And how much longer will he continue to club fit?
“As long as I can walk,” Owen said.