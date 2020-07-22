Looks as if the 2020-21 school year will see plenty of four-sport athletes — bearing all goes to plan.
The Washington Interscholastic Athletic Association released its tentative sports calendar Tuesday evening that’s split into four seasons amid the coronavirus pandemic as the country sees a spike, or second wave, in cases.
“Since March, the philosophy of our Association has been to allow students every chance to participate,” WIAA executive director Mick Hoffman said. “We’ve asked our executive board and planning committees to be as creative as possible in allowing for those opportunities. These are tough and unprecedented decisions to make, but it has been inspiring to see so many people around the state come together to work on behalf of students.”
There won’t be football, volleyball, girls soccer in the already pushed back fall season. Instead, this fall, beginning on Sept. 7, will feature cross country, slowpitch softball, girls swim and dive, golf (alterative season) and tennis (alterative season) — all low-risk sports. Counties need to be in Phase 3 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s four-phase plan to compete in games (20 counties of the state’s 39 are still in Phase 2 or a modified Phase 1). The WIAA will meet on July 28 to determine if benchmarks are met and WIAA Season 1 can go as planned. If those aren’t met, Season 1 will be pushed to Season 3.
Nov. 2 through Nov. 8 will be Season 1's postseason and then there will be nearly a two-month hiatus from Nov. 9 to Jan. 3 to allow for the traditionally heavy flu season to pass.
WIAA Season 2 could potentially commence earlier, but practices for now are set for Jan. 4 before competition on Jan. 11. The Season 2 sports are basketball, bowling, boys swim and dive, gymnastics, cheerleading and wrestling. March 1 to March 7 will be held for the postseason.
WIAA Season 3 will begin practice the week of Season 2’s postseason and competition starts March 8 with football, volleyball, girls and boys 1B/2B soccer and girls swim and dive. Football, however, was labeled as a high-risk sport, and for it to be played, it’s assumed that counties need to be at least in Phase 4, but wasn’t included in the WIAA’s return-to-play guidelines released on June 22. Season 3’s postseason week is set for April 26 to May 2.
WIAA Season 4 looks somewhat like a normal spring schedule, only starting later in the school year with tennis, baseball, fastpitch softball, track and field, golf, 1A-4A boys soccer and dance and drill. Practices begin April 26 and games start on May 3.
The WIAA had a media Zoom session on Tuesday evening, discussing the logistics of the unusual 2020-21 sports season. If a school moves to online learning, that could rule out sports, but it would be up to the respective districts and superintendents.
Aforementioned, low-risk sports have to be in Phase 3 and moderate risk sports in Phase 4.
As for the state championships, Hoffman said they have considered regionalized championships to limit travel and overnight stays. What’s that mean? Maybe multiple championships per classification.
