Bawa Soccer Camp’s June 27-30 kids’ skill drills weren’t just about young talent.
Since 2013, the camp at Ellensburg High School has welcomed youngsters 5 to 13 years of age and raised money for medical relief in Central Washington University professor of immunology & infectious diseases Blaise Dondji, Ph.D.’s village of Bawa, Cameroon, Africa, home to around 400 people in the nation whose official languages are English and French.
The Bawa Health Initiative, founded in 2005 and online at bawahealth.org, turns funds from camps and dinners into health projects, mosquito bed nets, water filters, education for HIV, supplies and the Sophine Awounke Health Center, named for Dondji’s mother, which opened in 2017.
“What I tell them is that parents give me the money to go work and help in Cameroon, and you get the skills, so it’s a win-win camp,” said Dondji, 55, who has a son and two daughters and finds his work with colleagues and chemists to develop new drugs to treat infectious disease at Central “the coolest thing ever” since he got the job in 2008. “I tell them about the project, and as a teacher I believe that you have to pass it on: What they do here they can do later on in life. Even now, I tell them you have to make other people’s lives better — that’s your job as parents. Make other people’s lives better and it will make your life better for sure. You have to go every day and think, ‘What can I do to make other people’s lives better?’”
Dondji’s first job in the United States was at Yale School of Medicine in New Haven, Conn., where he worked for six years developing vaccines and founded the initiative before he and his wife agreed that Ellensburg seemed like a good place.
Dondji said Central didn’t have too many COVID-19 outbreaks and that everybody went home to teach online to be safe. With his background in vaccine development, he helped inform people — athletes in particular — about why they should get a vaccine, how they’re made, why they’re safe and why they should take them.
Dondji hopes to pay for a year of a nurse’s salary at the clinic with money raised through Bawa Soccer Camp and efforts stateside.
“In 2019, I got one of the nurses telling me that they had a woman come to the community with a breech baby with a foot sticking out, and we didn’t have an ambulance — we had nothing,” Dondji said. “They put her on a motorcycle on a dirt road and they got to the hospital that was about 30 miles away. She had a C-section and everything was fine, but I said, ‘Where are we? In the 21st century, no woman should be on a motorcycle in labor, more importantly with a breech baby.’ So I said we need an ambulance.”
Dondji called a friend about it because he would have felt guilty if the woman and her baby hadn’t made it without the ambulance she needed. His friend gave him $30,000 toward a $60,000 Toyota ambulance and Dondji had to raise the other $30,000. He went to St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Ellensburg and talked to a priest about his concerns, attended masses and spoke to parishioners, who helped him raise $16,000 that weekend. The ambulance arrived at the clinic in 2021.
“This community is very generous, and they have very good hearts,” Dondji said. “Children give you 25 cents when they hear you talking about it: They say, ‘Here’s my money, 25 cents.’ It’s a very good community, and I like it here.”
Bawa’s clinic bears Dondji’s mother’s name after she passed when he was 12.
“She gave birth in my village, she was bleeding and there was no clinic to take care of her,” Dondji said. “There were just traditional nurses, nobody trained in nursing school, and she bled out before they could find a car that was passing by. When I grew up, I told myself, ‘It shouldn’t be normal.’ It shouldn’t happen to people like that in my village. People will die, but we should give them the care. Nobody is going to stay here forever, but if you are sick, we should give you something.”
Utopia Frozen Yogurt and Coffee House gave campers frozen yogurt — free of charge because Dondji, a soccer enthusiast, coached the owner’s daughter — Thursday after Domino’s donated after-camp pizza Wednesday, and Shirtworks whipped up Bawa Soccer Camp shirts for campers and coaches.
Wednesday’s life lesson from Central Washington women’s soccer coach Lindsey Lee was about positivity and not giving up if a goal goes in against you, an invaluable skill for older kids who are more competitive.
“Dr. Dondji is our faculty affiliate at Central, so if I ever need help with anything on Central’s space, I’m supposed to reach out to him,” said Lee, who became the Wildcats’ new head coach in January after assistant-coaching for seven years at California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo. “We were talking about this when I met with him during spring quarter, and I was like, ‘I”d love to come out and help.’ It’s just cool to give back to the community and start meeting kids. The best part about being in a small town is you have a ton of built-in fans, and starting to be a support system for them and getting them to know my name and helping us out in that capacity. I’m such a huge proponent of the game of soccer being in a starting spot, and anyone can speak the language.”
Ellensburg High girls’ soccer coach Jim Engeland helps Dondji with the camps, and Rob Pritchett, Ph.D., Dondji’s colleague in exercise science and clinical science at Central, joined in with Ellensburg High girls’ soccer player-coaches Quinn Rogel, Layne Rogel, Molly Moffat, Eliana Torres, Haley Kokjer, Alex Bach, Kelsey Franklin, Ellie Markus and Brynlee Weber.
“Part of it is about service to the community, and that’s why we have these soccer players out here,” said Engeland, who recruited Western Oregon University fastpitch softball commit Victoria Zimmerman of the Ellensburg High Class of 2022 when she was a camper. “Quinn’s been coming since she was a 6-year-old and a 7-year-old, and that’s important, and so is meeting Blaise, where the money goes, introducing them to soccer and having a good time.”