With former Kittitas basketball player Brock Ravet (2019) enticing much of the county and state’s spotlight last year as he scaled the all-time scoring list in Washington state for high school basketball, eventually surpassing Lance Den Boer of Sunnyside Christian (2003) with 3,100 career points, it was easy to overlook a few names.
Sure, there are players you’d heed like Joe Harris of Chelan (2009) who’s in his sixth season in the NBA with the Brooklyn Nets. Or David Pendergraft of Brewster (2004) who played four seasons for Gonzaga. And of course, Luke Ridnour of Blaine (2000) who played 14 seasons in the NBA, five with the Seattle SuperSonics.
But trailing Ridnour is Ross Jorgusen of Toledo (1997), who amassed 2,323 career points and sits 10th all-time. He was at Toledo for three seasons but spent his freshman season at – out of all places — Thorp High School. And his coach? Tim Ravet, the father of Brock Ravet, who later led Kittitas to three straight 2B titles (2017-19).
Thorp was the beginning of an exceptional basketball career for Jorgusen, who averaged a sterling 35 points a game his senior season at Toledo before playing at the University of Portland for four seasons.
“It was a great experience for me,” Jorgusen said. “I was a freshman starting point guard and he (Tim Ravet) gave me a lot of responsibility. I had really, really great memories, especially with Tim because I think it was like the beginning of his coaching career.
“... It was just a great time for me especially being a young kid. I really enjoyed it.”
Jorgusen’s younger brother, Brock, also played for Thorp as an eighth-grader. And according to Tim Ravet, he liked the name so it’s why his son carries the namesake.
Jorgusen was born and raised in Toledo, but his father decided he wanted to be a teacher and enrolled at Central Washington University in 1992. The two moved to Ellensburg in the middle of Jorgusen’s eighth-grade year before the rest of the family transitioned from the West Side. They found an apartment in Thorp and once his father earned his teaching certificate, the family moved back to Toledo after Jorgusen’s freshman year.
But he doesn’t forget the days of participating in open gym at the Nicholson Pavilion with former CWU basketball players such as Jason and Ryan Pepper along with quarterback of the football team, Jon Kinta.
Jorgusen was a gym rat. There were no personal trainers or AAU teams. It was the individual effort he infixed early on.
“I spent a lot of time in the Central Washington gym. I was there all the time in the gym,” Jorgusen said.
At Portland, Jorgusen played in 102 games for the Pilots, starting in 28 of the 30 in his senior season. He averaged 4.6 points, 1.6 assists and 1.9 rebounds per game in his career. As a senior, he averaged 8.5 points along with three assists per game.
Jorgusen doesn’t reside in the Pacific Northwest anymore. Since 2002, he’s been living in Germany. His college roommate/teammate, Phil DeJworek, was from Germany and Jorgusen decided to pursue a professional basketball career.
“We came over here in 1999 with our college team during the summer and we traveled around Southern Germany and we were in France, went to Paris, and I was like ‘wow, this is pretty cool, I want to come back,’” Jorgusen said.
Jorgusen competed with the Kirchheim Knights for five seasons (2002-07), which was part of the second and third league. The German basketball league is a hierarchical format with a promotion and demotion system, hence how the Knights were part of both the second league and third league during Jorgusen’s tenure. The Basketball Bundesliga (BBL) is the highest level of play (first league).
He ended his playing days after he had knee surgery but immediately stepped into coaching. He coached the BSG Ludwigsburg men’s team in the 2007-08 season (fifth league, moved up to fourth) and then the U19 NBBL Porsche Basketball Academy Ludwigsburg from 2008-14. Since 2014, he’s led the U16 JBBL Porsche Basketball Academy Ludwigsburg team. And since 2012, he’s coached the U13 Baden Württemberg state selection team. He also had a stint with the U16 Fiba European Championship in the summer of 2016 as the assistant coach.
He was the U16 JBBL coach of the year in the 2014-15 season (won the national championship) and the 2018-19 season.
“I graduated from college to be a teacher so my whole thing was to coach,” Jorgusen said. “Now, I coach full time pretty much.”
He currently lives 30 miles outside of Stuttgart with his wife and three kids. His wife is from Germany and Jorgusen says she doesn’t allow him to speak German in the house, only English to their kids.
“Because my German is so bad,” he said.
“I am very good at mixing the two languages,” he added. “I always find the best word (that’s) easier to say and fits better.”
After his high school career ended, Jorgusen believes he was second all-time in points scored in Washington state behind Ryan Hansen of Cascade Leavenworth (1996), who now stands in seventh at 2,382 points.
Jorgusen said his father keeps him in the loop of high school basketball such as when Brock Ravet became the all-time leader and first to eclipse 3,000 points before Ryan Moffet of Odessa broke it this year with 3,216 points.
Jorgusen said he and the family make a trip back to the Unites States at least every two years.
He, like everyone else, is quarantined at home waiting for the coronavirus pandemic to diminish. He said there’s been plenty of Zoom meetings and giving players workouts to complete at home.
“It’s a difficult time right now,” Jorgusen said.
