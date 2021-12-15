CFL Stampeders Blue Bombers Football

Calgary Stampeders quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell (19) throws under pressure from Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ Adam Bighill (4) during the first half of CFL football game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Oct. 26, 2019. Bighill and the Blue Bombers won the Grey Cup on Sunday.

 John Woods / The Canadian Press via AP

Adam Bighill is a new three-time Canadian Football League champion.

The 5-foot-10-inch, 219-pound former Central Washington University All-American linebacker (2007-10), 33, of Montesano, helped the Winnipeg Blue Bombers to a 33-25 overtime win in the 108th Grey Cup — the Blue Bombers’ second championship in a row after their first in 2019 — against the host Hamilton Tiger-Cats Sunday at Tim Hortons Field in Ontario.

The Blue Bombers, who also beat the Tiger-Cats for the Grey Cup in 2019, are champions for the 12th time since 1935.

Bighill had five tackles including a crucial stop a play before his side came down with a win-sealing interception Sunday.

He won his first Grey Cup as a rookie free agent with the BC Lions in 2011 before his second with Winnipeg in 2019, and earned his third CFL Most Outstanding Defensive Player award Friday after winning it as a Lion in 2015 and as a Blue Bomber in 2018, becoming the sixth player to receive the recognition three times.

He, with 70 tackles, two sacks, a pair of interceptions and a defensive touchdown in 14 games this season, led Winnipeg’s top-ranked defense that allowed the fewest offensive points (12.9 per game), fewest offensive touchdowns (15 total), lowest net offense (281.3 yards per game), lowest second-down efficiency (40.3 percent) and lowest opponent passing efficiency (71.3) and forced the most turnovers (38).

The Blue Bombers also allowed 13.4 points per game – the ninth-fewest points per game in CFL history — and the lowest mark since 1970.

Bighill has 725 tackles, 70 special teams tackles, 43 sacks, 14 interceptions, 14 forced fumbles and three touchdowns in 146 career games.

