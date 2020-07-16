In this Sept. 6, 2017 file photo, Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) talks with Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird (10) during the second half of a WNBA basketball playoff game in Tempe, Ariz. Taurasi and Bird know that they are on the tail end of their incredible basketball careers. After both stars missed last season due to injuries, skipping the 2020 season could have meant the end of their illustrious careers because it would have been difficult to return after two years off according to them.