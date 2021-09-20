Boddie, Wildcats football roll over Simon Fraser BY JAKE MCNEAL Daily Record Sep 20, 2021 15 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Rain couldn't stop Rashaad Boddie, and neither could Simon Fraser in Central Washington University's Great Northwest Athletic Conference road opener.The redshirt junior running back finished with an 87-yard flourish up the right sideline with 1:59 left as the Wildcat football team beat Simon Fraser University, 36-14, Saturday in Burnaby, B.C.Boddie, a 6-foot-1-inch, 225-pound former NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision Colorado State Ram, carried 25 times for 279 yards and three touchdowns — 15 times for 186 yards after intermission — to help the Wildcats (2-1 overall, 1-0 GNAC) beat Simon Fraser (0-3. 0-1) for the 14th time in a row since 2013. Boddie received GNAC Player of the Week Monday after spurring Central’s 370 rushing yards in all Saturday, even after a 62-minute first-quarter lightning delay, its most since its school-record 514 yards against Southwest Baptist in 2018.Boddie’s four-yard first-quarter run and Isaac Crichton’s two-point pass put the Wildcats up 8-7 43 seconds in, and Simon Fraser led for the last time, 14-8, with 12:19 to halftime as Kent native Mason Glover burst 18 yards for a score and sophomore Kristie Elliott nailed the point-after. Central came right back when Quincy Glasper hit Tony Archie with a 36-yard touchdown pass at 10:42, Boddie ran in from 28 yards in the third, and Cameron Daniels punched it in from a yard out in the fourth.JJ Lemming completed 14 of 31 passes for 147 yards and an interception, and Archie led Wildcats receivers with 71 yards on four catches.Patrick Rogers led Central tacklers with six — one for an 11-yard loss — and forced a fumble as the Wildcats held sophomore quarterback Justin Seiber, of Covington, to 23-of-50 for 285 yards, a touchdown and an interception, and the Wildcats kept Simon Fraser to 58 rushing yards.Next for Central is its home opener against No. 17 Angelo State (2-1) of the Lone Star Conference, which fell 35-17 to rival No. 20 Midwestern State Sept. 18, scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday. Tags Rashaad Boddie Interception Simon Fraser University Sport American Football Football Pass Touchdown Tackler Wildcat 