Cle Elum-Roslyn’s Caleb Bogart and Kittitas Secondary’s Blake Catlin and Eric Sorensen are Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West baseball’s best for the second spring in a row.
The Warriors junior and Coyotes senior were named Co-Players of the Year, and Sorensen is the Coach of the Year.
“Congrats to these boys on a great season and being recognized,” said Cle Elum-Roslyn coach Mike Halverson, whose side (16-7 overall, 8-3 West) enjoyed a 10-5 average run differential and won the EWAC’s third Class 2B regional seed.
Bogart batted .361 with five doubles, a triple, 14 RBI and 24 stolen bases as he pitched to a 7-4 record with 67 strikeouts and a 3.08 ERA.
Catlin sparked Kittitas with a .520 average, 17 singles, eight doubles, a triple, 34 runs, 13 RBI, 11 walks, 10 stolen bases, a .636 on-base percentage and a .720 slugging percentage.
Goldendale received the Sportsmanship award.
“Winning Coach of the Year is always an honor,” said Sorensen, whose Coyotes (13-6, 8-1) outscored rivals by an 11-5 average. “Having great kids who work hard and buy into the ‘Coyote Way’ makes a coach’s job easy, enjoyable, and just a blast to coach these kids.”
Joining Bogart on the first team are the Warriors’ offensive MVPs Joel Kelly (a junior with a .429 average, six doubles, two triples, two home runs, 28 RBI and 16 stolen bases) and Max Dearing (a sophomore with a .477 average, nine doubles, two triples, 25 RBI and 14 stolen bases as he went 3-1 on the mound with 56 strikeouts and a 3.71 ERA).
Into the first team with Catlin are Kittitas’ Conner Coles (a junior with a .625 average, 20 singles, 12 doubles, two triples, a home run, 35 runs, 34 RBI, 17 walks and nine stolen bases), Gabe Carlson (a sophomore with a .429 average, 14 singles, eight doubles, a triple, a home run, 21 runs, 17 RBI, 16 walks, a stolen base and a 3-0 pitching record on 17 strikeouts and a 3.491 ERA) and Camden Eddings (a freshman with a .569 average, 26 singles, eight doubles, two triples, a home run, 27 runs, 35 RBI, six walks and four stolen bases).
“It was so nice as a coach to have these guys and to be able to pencil them into your lineup day in and day out,” Sorensen said. “The close games that we won to clinch a league title, this crew came up big in clutch situations.”
Cle Elum-Roslyn senior Cole Singer, junior Clay Titus — the Warriors’ Most Improved — and eighth-grader Micah Narte are second-team picks with Kittitas senior Michael Towner and junior Hunter Smith.
Kittitas senior Caleb Parker and Cle Elum-Roslyn eighth-grader Sam Dearing are honorable mentions.