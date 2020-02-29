Taking on a leadership role wasn’t natural at first for Brinley Hagemeier. It was more of an aberration for the senior point guard.
But she didn’t have much of a choice after the 2017-18 season graduated a myriad of seniors along with its head coach resigning, leaving her as one of the few experienced juniors the following year.
That’s a heavy load, especially considering the Ellensburg High School girls basketball rostered seven underclassmen — four of them being freshmen — in the 2018-19 season.
“She just came off her sophomore campaign of dominant seniors,” EHS head coach Jeff Whitney said. “… That’s a pretty big switch around for somebody who’s got to lead young kids, and also to shoulder the responsibility of turning around the program.”
Job well done.
Hagemeier not only flipped the switch in her game, earning CWAC first-team honors, but she also guided the young Bulldogs to a winning season and deep into the district playoffs, and was just a win short of earning a bid to the state tournament.
It was a difficult transition, but Hagemeier never wavered.
“It was a big transition,” she said. “It was like dipping my toes in the water, jumped in kind of thing. It was hard because we had a super young team, so it’s hard to approach them because I didn’t really know a lot of them — I did, but not like personally.”
And where Whitney saw the transformation? When Ellensburg dropped straight conference losses last season after starting 10-2.
“She had a heart to heart with everybody in about that third game with everybody in the locker room,” he said. “They kind of had that moment of clarity to say ‘look, I’m the leader, you need to listen to what I’m saying. We all got to be on the same page going forward.’
“And I felt from that moment on, along with again, we talked about our mental coaching, she was part of that. Because everybody else was too young. Everybody else is kind of looking around. She needed to take the bull by the horns and have the players follow.”
Now, leadership is nothing but natural for Hagemeier. A year under her belt and gaining the trust of her teammates as someone they can look to when things go awry, it’s helped the Bulldogs build inextricable chemistry.
It’s taken Ellensburg to new heights, riding a perfect 22-0 season and going after a 2A state title under Hagemeier’s guidance.
“I think the one word we’ve talked about with her leadership starts with respect by all of her players and coaches,” Whitney said. “Once you have that, that respect and trust, it gets a lot easier. But her leadership is, being we’ve been so young the past two years, she’s really had to take on that role of telling them things that they need to hear and also be that person to pick somebody up.”
That’s where Whitney has seen growth in Hagemeier’s leadership — being able to let somebody know of their mistakes, but also being their biggest fan.
“She helps us stay focused in games,” junior Kiadyn Whitney said. “We’ll be in the timeout and coach is talking and she’s like ‘guys come here’ and we’ll huddle around her and just listen to what she says.
“She brings all of us together,” sophomore Kaelynn Smith added.
With Hagemeier’s quiet disposition, it often grabs the attention of the team when she has something to convey. And it’s what makes her leadership so valuable.
“When she says something, they all kind of perk up,” Jeff Whitney said. “I think that a person that sits and yells and screams all the time, that gets old after a while. But when you’re a person that says ‘hey, this is what we need to be doing’, gets everybody’s attention. And I think that’s what’s been effective for her.
“... She’s already proven that the players respect her, got trust, and she’s really good at what she does.”
No. 2 Ellensburg faces No. 7 W.F. West (17-6) in regionals at 2 p.m. Saturday at Davis High School in Yakima. Both teams have already guaranteed itself a spot in the state tournament at the Yakima SunDome.
Hagemeier’s leadership is now more important than ever.
“As we play better teams, they’re going to kind of turn to me which is super awesome,” Hagemeier said. “… When things start to go a little bit sideways, we should have a good time and enjoy it. So I think they’re going to need someone who is comfortable telling them where to be.”