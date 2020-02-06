It’s not correct to say Ellensburg High School boys basketball has endured an up and down season. In the Bulldogs’ case, it would be called and down and up season.
Up until midway through January, the Bulldogs racked up 11 losses and only three wins.
After the win against Wapato High School on Jan. 24, they’ve been on the up, winning four consecutive games until a loss last Tuesday to the No. 1 ranked 2A team in the state, Toppenish High School 69-56. But the Bulldogs already secured their spot in the district playoffs.
Head coach Anthony Graham said the boys had to learn to grow and play together throughout the season. He said this was extra challenging because they have younger guys playing up with seniors.
Graham said the season got off to a rocky start after the loss of senior Hunter Gibson who had to miss the entire season because of a knee injury. He said that adversity hit the team hard and they’ve had to fight back and regain their focus throughout the year.
As the losses started to add up, the Bulldogs (7-12, 7-10 CWAC) were far too focused on the results of their games, failing to see that with each game they were growing together.
“About halfway through the year these guys started focusing more on the process of getting better and who we are as a basketball team,” Graham said.
The result of this shift of focus has been an improvement in attitude and effort, according to Graham. He said this is ultimately what has led them to start winning games.
Sophomore Aiden Lewis said he and his team have progressively improved as the season moved on. He said they have been working on how they function as a unit, improving on how they move the ball around and how they put points on the board.
“We’ve been preaching culture to each other,” Lewis said. “(Things like) team effort and encouraging each other when we do good things and picking each other up when we do bad.”
Going into districts, Lewis said they need to work on rebounding and that they are still working on their overall attitudes. He said the team tends to get emotional when things aren’t going well, but is something they’re still working on.
Lewis added that they have been taking practices more seriously and putting in more effort. He said it feels good to see that paying off and getting some wins under their belt.
Coach Graham said going into this week of practice and eventually into the playoffs, they will simply need to continue to build upon the work they have put in. He said they will be playing good teams and it will be close, but as long as they focus on the small details of the game they have a solid chance.
The Bulldogs travel to rival Selah High School on Friday evening. Graham said the game will be a great chance to fine-tune and put everything together going into the playoffs.