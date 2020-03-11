The Ellensburg High School girls track team has gone undefeated in the Central Washington Athletic Conference the past five years and it has its sights set on adding another one to the list when the 2020 track and field season starts this weekend with the Eisenhower Jamboree.
Ellensburg coach John Arlt is loaded with several scoring options on both the track and in the field. His girls and boys squads are solid top to bottom, and with 154 athletes out, he’s banking on some surprises down the road.
“We only lost one senior from the (league and district winning) girls team last year. The cross country team won the state title, so we’re loaded with options and experience,” Arlt said. “With the boys, we expect more because they’re bigger, stronger and faster than they were last season.
“We’re excited and we have high expectations. It’s early yet, but you could say we’re cautiously optimistic.”
GIRLS
The Ellensburg girls return experience and talent to take another run at the podium at the 2A state track and field championships at the end of the year, led by University of Idaho commit Leah Holmgren.
Holmgren is the returning District 5/6 and regional champion, who won the District 5/6/7 meet in 5 minutes, 19.43 seconds. She’s also the defending District 5/6/7 champion in the 3,200 meters (11:42.47). The Bulldog senior capped a stellar cross country career, becoming the first Ellensburg girl in school history to win the 2A state championship (18:16.4).
They also return most of the 4x100 relay that set the district record last year with a time of 49.37 and won the District 5/6/7 race in 50.21. Caitlyn Cheney, Karissa Littke and E’lexis Hollis are expected to be a scoring force again this year. Cheney and Hollis also ran the 100 meters a year ago at Mount Tahoma. They also return thrower Kami Hartrick, who was third in the 2A state shot put in 2019.
“Our distance crew should be strong again this year. Our sprints should be strong, as well as our jumps,” Arlt said. “If you’re going to have a good team you have to have all those main groups filled.”
Hollis broke the school record in the 100 meters and the 4x100 relay broke the school record a couple of times last year on its way to the district record. They also return Madison Thompson (400) and the rest of that state cross country team sophomore Kate Laurent, freshman Rylee Leishman, freshman Holly Fromherz, senior Elisa Wallace and sophomore Alex Hall to add depth throughout the lineup.
In the field events, Grace Oldham (long jump, high jump), Hartrick (shot and discus) to round out a limitless scoring potential.
BOYS
Patrick Adkisson is coming off a ninth-place finish at the state cross country championships and is ready to step up his game on the track. The returning members of 4x400 relay team Nolan Meyer, Gabe Fjellstad and Adkisson (Damien Anderson graduated) have unfinished business in 2020.
Meyer is expected to give the Bulldogs depth in the 400. Adkisson competes in both the 1600 and 3200 meters. Dion Hardeman is a state qualifier where he finished sixth in the long jump. He is also expected to contribute in the sprints.
“We have some younger sprinters coming up that look like they might contribute later on,” Arlt said. “Gabe Fjellstad might be dropping down and running the 400 a little bit more this year.”
Pole vaulter Andy Savage and Branden Wise, a state qualifier in the javelin are expected to lead the field event competitors again this season.
The Bulldogs open the season on Saturday at the Eisenhower Jamboree, then travel to Yakima on March 21 for the Papa Wells Invitational. They’re scheduled to compete at the Ray Cross Invitational in Ephrata on March 28.
They open the April schedule at the Davis Invitational (April 18) before hosting their first CWAC League Meet at home against Ephrata and Prosser on April 16.