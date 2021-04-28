Staring a two-run deficit in the face with two strikes and with a runner in scoring position, senior Tess Polacek needed to come up huge in the sixth inning.
The Ellensburg High School softball team had split the season series with East Valley to that point, and with no outs, the Bulldogs looked to their senior to make a play.
And she did. It wasn't the prettiest hit, but her knock was enough to score runner Lily Case and get the Bulldogs to within one. After that, the floodgates opened, and they scored four more runs to take the lead and then some en route to a 7-4 win.
"I had a lot of adrenaline, I wanted to swing at everything," Polacek said. "When I get two strikes, I don't get nervous, because I know I can do it. I got that hit and I was kind of mad but I found that Lily scored and I was pretty pumped.
"I'm proud that we got it going and just kept rolling through that entire inning."
It was only fitting that a senior would be the one to provide the energy boost Ellensburg needed to navigate a difficult stretch at the plate in the middle innings.
After Polacek provided the first two runs in the form of a 2-RBI double in the first inning, Ellensburg's bats went quiet for four consecutive innings.
Polacek then smacked home her third RBI, got the dugout screaming, and watched Jami Nelson and fellow senior Maggie Bedsaul provide two more RBI and before you knew it, Ellensburg turned a two-run deficit into a three-run lead.
"In that inning our dugout came to life, we put the ball in play a little bit and we put some pressure on them," head coach Greg Olin said. "We told the girls we need to be doing that the second, third, fourth, and fifth inning. It took them awhile to get going."
Though the COVID-19 pandemic has shortened their season, and eliminated any playoff or state title run, a lot was on the line in that sixth inning.
Tuesday's win was the rubber match between Ellensburg and East Valley, as the schools split a doubleheader earlier this season. With the season series win, the Bulldogs also remain in the CWAC title hunt, trailing Selah by two games in the standings with a doubleheader against the Vikings this Saturday.
Polacek and the Bulldogs wanted to make sure they got their shot at the title this weekend by taking care of business on Tuesday first.
"We want to take two out of three," Olin said. "With no playoffs, this is our playoffs."
Though EHS was handed a 11-1 loss to Selah earlier this season in a midweek loss, both Polacek and Olin said that if they played to how they are capable of, they could win both games Saturday.
With her parents and loved ones in attendance, and the lights shining on her in her final home game as a Bulldog, Polacek delivered. The Bulldogs' swing-at-everything, sparkplug senior came up big when it mattered most to start a rally that would eventually win them the game. That moment will always be special for her coach and teammates.
"She's an awesome kid, works her butt off, really good leader," Olin said. "She's a goofball and keeps everyone light and makes it fun for all the kids. She's a great senior to have and we're going to really miss her when she's gone."
And no matter what happens Saturday, with a potential CWAC title on the line against their undefeated rivals, Polacek and Ellensburg are going to embrace every game, every inning, and every pitch left of 2021.
"I'm super sad that there's no playoffs or state but I'm so grateful that we got to come out here and play and be out here with my team every day," Polacek said. "I'm just so happy we got to come out here and compete."
(EVHS) Allison Heater, Kelsee Lawrence (6) and Kaylee Prince
(EHS) Maddie Kennedy and Jami Nelson
Tess Polacek 1-for-3, three RBI, 2B. Maggie Bedsaul 2-for-4, RBI, 2B. Jami Nelson 1-for-3, RBI. Maddie Kennedy complete game, 2 ER, four strikeouts, 1-for-3, 2B.