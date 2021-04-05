In yet another match on the road, the Ellensburg High School tennis squads battled to a pair of 3-2 wins against Prosser.
The girls side was able to sweep the doubles points to pull out the win after losing both singles points.
In the first doubles position, Taylor Perez and Kendall Steele dropped the first set 4-6, but battled back in the second, 7-6 (7-5), and the third set, 6-2, to win.
Head coach Nels Winn named the pair the Bulldogs of the Match.
The second doubles pair of Chloe Hannahs and Lilly Hammond had a resounding two-set win (6-4, 7-5) to tie the match, and the third doubles pair of Payton Snyder and Kelsey Franklin dominated to win (6-1, 6-3) the match for the Bulldogs.
In the No. 1 singles spot, Blake Johnson dropped her first match of the year in a tight match to Prosser's Jeemin Choi (4-6, 7-5, 3-6). In the No. 2 singles position, Bella Estey lost in two sets (1-6, 6-7 (5-7)).
The Bulldog girls are 1-1 this season as a team.
The boys side wasn't able to win a match on the court, but won three matches by forfeit to secure a 3-2 win against Prosser.
Prosser only fielded a No. 1 singles player and a No. 1 doubles pair, and won both matches. Ellensburg's Josh Rosen fell in a tight match in the first singles match, losing in three sets (7-6 (7-5), 5-7, 6-7 (5-7)). In the No. 1 doubles position, EHS' Liam Schedler and Stuart Loverro fell in two sets (0-6, 4-6).
The Bulldog boys are 2-0 as a team this season.