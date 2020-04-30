Editor’s note: During these trying times, sports editor Luke Olson will look back at some memorable moments and events that occurred in Kittitas County sports history.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s skyhook will forever be ingrained as one of the most unguardable shots in basketball. Sure there’s Dirk Nowitzki’s one-legged fadeaway, Wilt Chamberlain’s finger role, Steph Curry’s deep 3-pointers, or Michael Jordan’s fadeaway.
But how about former Denver Rocket/Nugget Byron Beck’s sweeping hook? It’s worth the mention.
“Let’s put it this way, he (Abdul-Jabbar) shoots an unstoppable shot that’s a skyhook, which kind of goes straight up and more of a flip of the wrist. It cannot be stopped,” Beck said during a recent phone interview when asked who had the better hook shot. “I had a sweeping hook. And the way you beat a sweeping hook is you catch it low, or you know the players move to know which way he’s going to go or you take the angle on the ball before it reaches its peak.
“But yes, I had a better hook shot than he had, but he had a skyhook. Mine’s a round, sweeping and his is an up and over.”
Beck put his sweeping hook to the test against the 7-foot-2 Abdul-Jabbar and the Milwaukee Bucks in 1972 before the ABA-NBA merger when the two leagues agreed to play in preseason exhibition games from 1971-76. And to prepare, the Denver Rockets coach Alex Hannum had defenders hold tennis rackets up high in practice to emulate the size of their opposition.
Beck matched up with the 19-time all-star and six-time NBA champion and attempted his renowned sweeping hook.
The result?
“You get in a game and you give him a fake this way and back and you turnaround and spin and he’s still in your face. And the ball went up — and he did not block it — but it fell right on the other side and didn’t make it to the rim,” Beck chuckled.
Beck, 75, a Kittitas High School grad (1963), played nine seasons in the ABA and one in the NBA after the Denver Nuggets along with the Indiana Pacers, New York Nets and San Antonio Spurs merged into the NBA in 1976.
The 6-foot-9 center averaged 11.5 points and seven rebounds per game in his career while shooting 50.5% from the floor in 747 games played. He was a two-time ABA all-star (1969, 1976) and along with Louie Dampier, he was the only ABA player to remain with the same franchise during its nine-year existence.
When Beck retired after the completion of the 1976-77 season, Denver retired his No. 40 — the first in the organization — that hangs in the rafters of the Pepsi Center along with former teammates Dan Issel and David Thompson.
“It’s all those individuals as you know and everybody else is that the supporting crew gets you to those places,” Beck said. “Family, friends, teachers, coaches. It’s just a whole myriad of all the people that made the difference in your life.”
Including his mother, who taught him the famed sweeping hook outside their home in Vantage. She, too, was an athlete and had an opportunity to compete in a women’s basketball league, but opted not to.
“The only way I learned was I had to help her go in and clean the house,” Beck said. “And then she would come out and shoot baskets with me. I’m still a good house cleaner.”
Basketball wasn’t in Beck’s aspirations, rather baseball. In fact, he didn’t start playing basketball until his family settled in Vantage when he was in eighth grade after years of living around the Pacific Northwest, and also some time in upstate New York. His father was an adept welder and was “wanted for his skills” Beck says.
“He decided he would do the traveling and then we would stay (in Vantage),” Beck said.
Former New York Yankees scout Eddie Taylor, who covered the Northwest area, recruited Beck as a pitcher during his junior year at Kittitas. Beck threw hard and had a decent curveball, but his height was alluring in itself.
“Here’s some kid, 6-8, 6-9, throwing real hard off the mound but don’t know where it’s going to go sometimes so you can intimidate a lot of people,” Beck said.
But with Beck’s blooming height, close family and friends lobbied that the best route to take was basketball. He declined the offer to play professional baseball and it proved to be the right decision.
Beck thrived with the Kittitas boys basketball team, leading them to four state B tournaments while garnering three all-state selections. He scored 1,821 career points and averaged 27.8 points per game during his senior season alone.
He then played two seasons at Columbia Basin College with Kittitas teammate Dick Brown. Beck led CBC to the Washington Junior College Association Championships in 1964 and 1965 and was the Hawks’ leading rebounder and second in scoring in that two-year span.
“That’s when Byron’s game picked up a bunch,” Brown said.
Beck transferred to the University of Denver where he was an all-area selection for the 1965-66 season, averaging 16.8 points per game and corralling a team-leading 295 rebounds (11.8 per game). He also led the team in shooting percentage (.557). During his senior season, he averaged 13.9 points and 9.1 rebounds per game.
Beck was selected in the second round of the 1967 NBA draft (15th overall) by the Chicago Bulls, but also in the fifth round of the ABA draft — the league’s inaugural season.
Staying in Denver made the most sense for a slew of reasons.
“The money was the same,” Beck said. “I’m from Denver, I knew a lot of people, and Denver gave me a no-cut contract, Chicago wouldn’t. I figured if I get by a year or two, I think I could go a little farther.”
The details of the contract: $18,000 per year on a two-year deal with a $2,000-3,000 signing bonus, he estimates.
Beck said it was an eyeopener that first season with Denver.
“They brought in a lot of walk-ons I guess you’d call them, people just wanting their chance and some of those scrimmages and training times they ran you to death because they wanted to see who was going to get through it,” Beck said. “It was rough. People on the same team wanted to show what they could do and if they weren’t getting the ball, they would take it from their teammates and go score.”
He never desired to transition to the NBA. Denver, at that time, was a “big, small-town” according to Beck, which was attractive as he was a kid that “liked the valleys and the cows, the farming and the people.”
“He was a big fan favorite back there for sure because he was just a bump and grind, work hard kind of guy,” Brown said.
Beck stays in touch with his roots and doesn’t live too far away as he and his wife — who recently celebrated 54 years of marriage — have resided in Kennewick since 1979.
When Kittitas basketball travels to play Tri-Cities Prep, Beck often will be in attendance. Former Kittitas head coach Tim Ravet also had Beck chat with the team on a few occasions over the years.
“The games he watched, he would tell us how fun we were to watch,” Ravet said. “He’d tell them we really shared the ball like teammates and this time of your life is probably the most fun. He played at a high level, but some of his best memories were high school sports, and stuff like that resonated with the kids.”
“I remember him coming to games when I was in high school playing,” Ravet added. “He always made a point that Kittitas is truly where his roots are.”
Beck even wrote a lengthy recommendation letter for Brock Ravet as Gatorade Player of the Year for the 2017-18 season, which he did win. Brock averaged 31 points, nine assists and 8.8 rebounds per game as a junior.
“Being a great basketball player and winning numerous awards is not the only thing that makes Brock a great candidate for the Gatorade Player of the Year,” Beck wrote. “He approached everything with passion, and a can-do attitude, on and off the court.”
Beck and his wife have three kids and five grandchildren. He says his 6-year old grandson is gaining an affinity for basketball and he’ll begin to teach him the sweeping hook once the coronavirus pandemic diminishes.
Beck remains a Denver Nuggets fan and has been invited back to the Pepsi Center a few times. He said he chatted with Nuggets 7-foot center Nikola Jokić a few years back and told him “he was going to be a star in this league.” Jokić was an all-star in back to back seasons (2019, 2020) and earned all-NBA first-team honors in 2019. The Serbia native was averaging 20.2 points, 10.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game before the league was put into a hiatus.
“His physical features don’t lend itself to the ability that he has,” Beck said. “It’s just incredible. He reads, he knows, he sees the game like a lot of people don’t.”
Luke Olson: lolson@kvnews.com; on Twitter: @lukeolsonb