The social distancing practice enlarges in the state with each passing day as the coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread.
At first, Gov. Jay Inslee mandated the closures of schools in King, Peirce and Snohomish counties from March 17 through April 24 and limited the size of large gatherings to 250 people. That changed on Friday when he announced that all school districts are to be shuttered until the aforementioned date.
Monday, he put a temporary statewide order to close all restaurants, bars, entertainment and recreational facilities and decreased the size of large gatherings to 50 people.
This has put the state — and country — into turmoil. With no activities or social gatherings happening and the sports world none existent, people wonder what to do for entertainment during this indefinite hiatus — while keeping themselves sanitized.
From a sports perspective, golf is one of the getaways.
“Golf’s a great outdoor recreation and we’re not going to be in a confined area with a tight grouping of people,” Ellensburg Golf Club head professional Frank Crimp said on Monday. “It’s just a good way to get out and get some exercise. If you have cabin fever being stuck at home — I know they recommend staying home as much as possible — but this would be a good two-hour outing to go out and enjoy the fresh air, play a game of golf and not think about coronavirus.”
Golf surely isn’t the only option, but getting outside in general, free from the public is often better than being isolated at home. It’s one of the few sports that can be played while not worrying about coming in contact with the virus.
And with the sun in the forecast all week, hitting a high of 61 on Friday, it’s a good excuse to grab the sticks and walk nine or 18 holes at Ellensburg Golf Club. It’s currently the only course open in the county with Suncadia and Sun Country set to open in a couple of weeks.
“The exercise is still great, it’s peaceful, kind of takes your mind off what’s happening in the world right now,” said seven-year member Rod Goosman during his range session.
Golf can be freely played as an individual or with a group of up to four people. Even if you’re paired with other golfers, there’s no reason you ever need to get within 6 feet of the individual(s).
Not often are you coming in contact with things people have touched other than a flagstick or golf cart — if you choose to ride. But with a rule the United States Golf Association implemented in 2019, the flagstick doesn’t need to be pulled out of the cup when putting — unless you prefer not to. But during this epidemic, maybe you should.
“You don’t have to be near anybody playing the game of golf,” Crimp said.
Crimp said he expects to see a slight dip in business because of the COVID-19 outbreak, but that’s only because of losing the Central Washington University students, who Crimp says is the club’s staple in terms of sales. The club offers a $200 quarterly rate for students that lasts about three months.
CWU gave students an extra week during spring break which commences on March 23 and goes until April 8. And academic operations are moved online, too. So, who knows how many students stay in Ellensburg during the break and spring quarter.
“I haven’t seen too much of a drop off although I anticipate it because we’re losing the Central students here with finals week this week, they have an extended week of spring break in the next two weeks, their classes are online, in the future they won’t be coming back,” Crimp said.
“... They’re our bread and butter, particularly student memberships or greens fee players and we’re not going to see that. They’ll stay over on the West Side, although some will come back and avail themselves of the open dorms and dining halls that I understand are going to stay open. They’ll do classes online and hopefully get away and want to get outside their dorm room or wherever they’re staying and come out and still play golf.”
Ellensburg Golf Club is forced to shut down its restaurant which will take a hit, too, but like most businesses, it will offer take out. But golfers enjoy the after-round leisure at the restaurant, otherwise known as the “19th hole,” which will be missed.
But the course will remain open and league play won’t be disrupted.
“This is fantastic out here,” Goosman said. “I hope we continue, I hope the pro shop stays open.”