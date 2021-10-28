CATCHING FIRE: Morrison, Central Washington football will bring the heat against Lincoln By JAKE MCNEAL Sports Editor Oct 28, 2021 Oct 28, 2021 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Central Washington redshirt freshman wide receiver Darius Morrison (18) dives into the end zone with a 65-yard touchdown catch against Midwestern State redshirt freshman defensive back Tre Owens (29) Oct. 2 at Tomlinson Stadium in Ellensburg. Jake McNeal / Daily Record Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save It’s a time of firsts for Darius Morrison and the four-time-repeating Great Northwest Athletic Conference champion Wildcats.Morrison, a 6-foot-3-inch, 190-pound redshirt freshman receiver, Business Administration major and Puyallup High School graduate, is the GNAC Offensive Player of the Week for the first time after reeling in 102 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns in the Central Washington University football team’s 53-21 Homecoming win over rival Western Oregon Oct. 23.“I’ve played receiver for a long time,” Morrison said. “Everyone’s known me for having the best hands since fourth or fifth grade. I have lots of quarterbacks in the family, and my uncle would always throw the ball at me and I’d try to catch it. I’ve played everything, but I like catching the ball and focusing on one thing.” It was his first collegiate game of 100 receiving yards or more, he’s the first Wildcats receiver to do it this fall, and he leads Central (5-2 overall, 3-0 GNAC) with 349 yards and seven scores — four in the last three weeks against Western Oregon — on 14 catches.“Everyone on our team has their own little thing they’re doing,” Morrison said. “We’re getting lucky and getting good opportunities, and all the receivers in the room help each other. We don’t get overly excited because we all want to eat. This last week against Western Oregon we all got touches, we all got time, and we like it that way.”Morrison was a Class 4A South Puget Sound League first-team receiver in 2019, and he made the all-state game and won the Elizabeth Westley Youth Merit Incentive Award, which recognizes “academic progress, community service and good citizenship.”“For the most part I’d say I’m a possession receiver: I want to come down with the ball and try not to overthink all of the YAC plays,” Morrison said. “I like my catch radius and my attention to detail. I don’t feel like anyone can cover me the whole game, and I’m a little underestimated by the way I look because I’m a little skinny. I like to be unpredictable, and I like people to be surprised at the way I look every time I come on the field.”Redshirt freshman offensive lineman Lei-Ben Fesili celebrated Morrison’s first Homecoming touchdown by lifting him into the air in the end zone.“That celebration was on the fly,” Morrison said. “Ben pointed at me and told me to go up, and we’re working on more team celebration stuff.”Fesili, Morrison and the Wildcats can keep the good times rolling if they win their fourth game in a row for the first time since they won six in a row to finish the season in 2019. Their next first meeting in history comes against inaugural Division II program Lincoln University (1-5) of Oakland, California, which will be a Pink Out game in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday at Tomlinson Stadium.“We don’t know a lot about them, and neither do you,” said coach Chris Fisk, whose Wildcats have Lincoln’s film and might just have to refer to each Oaklander by his number instead of by name. “We have a bunch of roster numbers that don’t add up on film, and we’re on day two of prep for them. Every 24 hours the world turns over on the man on top, and I want to stay on top of it.”Lincoln’s first win ever came in 34-9 fashion at Division III Willamette Sept. 18 in Salem, Ore., but the Oaklanders have been outscored by an average of 50 points in four consecutive losses prior to their trip to Ellensburg.“They have a lot of good bounce-back players and they’re just a new program, that’s all it comes down to,” Morrison said. “I’d say defense is their strong suit because they have like two interceptions per game, and they have athletic, lanky corners and DBs. They’ve probably had a weird year and a crazy schedule, so I like coming into this week treating it like a playoff game. The real strong rule on our team is to do our jobs, 1-11.”Central is third in the NCAA’s initial Super Region Four Rankings behind Augustana (S.D.) and Colorado School of Mines, and leads respective fourth- and fifth-ranked Midwestern State and Angelo State, both of which it also faced for the first time earlier this year.“I feel like I’ve never had a team that’s so close and that had such a good bond,” Morrison said. “Everyone’s on the same boat, everyone’s on the same train. It’s scary how good we’ve gotten each week. It’s a fun team to play for because our coaches keep us up, and it’s a good vibe right now.”Quincy Glasper and JJ Lemming pass for an average of 135 and 132 respective yards per game, Rashaad Boddie rushes for an average of 103 yards and Morrison and Tony Archie average 50 and 40 respective receiving yards.Jahleel Breland is the leading tackler with an average of eight per game, Donte Hamilton has made 11 stops for loss with 4 1/2 sacks, five interceptions, three deflected passes, two quarterback hits and a fumble recovery, and Zach Stecklein sparks the pass rush with 5 1/2 sacks, a pass breakup, three quarterback hits, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.“I feel like if we get a chance to get into the playoffs, we’ll definitely have a run with this squad right here,” Morrison said.The Wildcats, who last reached the playoffs in 2017, outscore opponents by an average of 36 points to 24 allowed. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesEllensburg transplant creates dessert company to great fanfareEllensburg Night Market offers a unique opportunity to shop this holiday season2021 timothy hay growing season mired by slew of complicationsLetter: Communism is alive and well in Washington stateDeath notice: Joshua Wesley NyeHaunted Home Tour marches on in its second year much to the joy of the communityOct. 25 blotter: Hanging things on trees in person's yardLetter: Traffic congestion at schools is the district's responsibilityDeath notice: Nancy L. SchneblyKulm, No. 20 Kittitas/Thorp football rally against 22nd-ranked Cle Elum-Roslyn on Senior Night Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter