Xavier Smith led all scorers with 29 points Tuesday at Nicholson Pavilion, but the Central Washington University men's basketball team came up short against Great Northwest Athletic Conference leader St. Martin's, 94-83.
The Wildcats (11-5 overall, 5-4 GNAC and tied with 12-8, 5-4 Seattle Pacific for third through Tuesday) shot over 50% on the night as Smith finished 12-for-17 from the field, 3-for-5 from deep and 2-for-2 at the free throw line with six rebounds, a block, an assist and a steal.
Matt Poquette and Marqus Gilson both scored 10 points, and Gilson led the 'Cats with eight rebounds as the board battle tied 31-31.
Sophomore guard Kyle Greeley spurred the Saints (14-4, 7-2) with 24 points and finished 10-for-13 from the field.
Central fell behind 12-5 after the first four minutes, but a 6-2 run brought the Wildcats within five at 16-11 and a Colby Gennett 3-pointer leveled the score at 25-25 with under nine minutes left to halftime.
The Wildcats took their first lead of the game, 34-32, with a dunk from Poquette in an 11-0 run.
St. Martin's sank its next three baskets and cut Central's lead to 41-38, and a free throw and layup brought the contest even with 24 seconds left in the first half before Smith drained a shot from deep and gave the 'Cats a 44-41 lead at intermission.
Central held a slim lead until four points in a row from Greeley pushed the Saints back ahead, 55-52, for the final lead change of the game.
The Wildcats stayed within four until 11:27 in the second half, when four consecutive Saints buckets turned a 61-60 lead into a 69-60 advantage.
Smith and Poquette put in back-to-back baskets, but a pair of St. Martin's triples pushed the gap to nine, and the Saints reached their first double digit lead, 78-68, with 4:41 left.
Central cut the deficit to single digits three times in the final five minutes but could not pull off the comeback.
After going 5-for-9 from 3-point range in the first half, the Crimson and Black shot 1-for-10 from deep in the second half.
The Wildcats are scheduled next to host Northwest Nazarene (5-6, 3-3 and tied with 8-5, 3-3 Alaska Anchorage for fourth), which they beat 89-76 New Year's Day in Nampa, Idaho, at 6 p.m. Thursday at Nicholson Pavilion.