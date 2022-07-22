...HEAT WAVE EXPECTED TO IMPACT THE FORECAST NEXT WEEK...
A building ridge of high pressure over the region will begin to
warm temperatures across the forecast area early next week. The
ridge will reach its peak strength midweek and then stretch into
the weekend. High temperatures are expected to be 10 to 15 degrees
hotter than normal beginning Wednesday with highs around the
Columbia Basin of 105 to 110 degrees and 90 to 100 in the
mountains. Overnight low temperatures are also expected to be
warmer then normal during this stretch.
Now is a good time to make sure you have a way to deal with the
heat. Make sure fans or air conditioning systems are operating
properly. Routinely check on the elderly and others susceptible
to heat. Plan outdoor activities or working outdoors for early in
the day to avoid heat exhaustion.
Kassidy Malcolm (24) became the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Player of the Year and a third-team College Sports Information Directors of America Academic All-American in 2021-22.
Kassidy Malcolm is one of 577 Division I, II, and III nominees for the NCAA Woman of the Year Award just inside a month after Title IX’s 50th anniversary.
Malcolm, the 5-foot, 11-inch Great Northwest Athletic Conference Player of the Year, a third-team College Sports Information Directors of America Academic All-American, and a four-year letter winner in the Central Washington University Class of 2022, is a hopeful for the honor that, since 1991, “recognizes female student-athletes who have exhausted their eligibility and distinguished themselves in their community, in athletics and academics throughout their college careers.”
“I was not expecting it at all, but I am very honored that I was nominated for Woman of the Year,” said Malcolm, who graduated with a degree in public relations, minors in photography and advertising and an interdisciplinary honors minor from the William O. Douglas Honors College, and has volunteered with FISH Food Bank, Yakima River Cleanup, Downtown Ellensburg Cleanup, and kids’ basketball clinics. “I feel very blessed and grateful to be recognized by the university.”
The 2016 Ellensburg High School alumna is one of four Division-II GNAC standouts in the 23-sport field announced July 14, which carries a 3.8 average GPA and includes 248 athletes from Division I, 127 from Division II, and 202 from Division III. Of the sports represented, outdoor track & field (103 athletes), indoor track & field (93) and basketball (83) are the most frequent.
Malcolm averaged 17.9 points and 6.6 rebounds per game in 2021-22, helping her Wildcats to 24-8 overall and 13-5 GNAC records — their most wins in their Division II era — on the way to their first GNAC championship and their first NCAA West Regional semifinals appearance against rival Western Washington, which reached the Division II final against first-time champion Glenville State (West Virginia).
She is the sixth player in program history to score 1,000 or more career points (1,279) and pull down 500 or more career rebounds (756), she broke the single-season program record for field goals made (206) in 2021-22, and she’s fourth in program history in points (1,279) and rebounds (756). Her CoSIDA All-American recognition is just the fourth in school history and the first for a non-football athlete.
Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972, which, on June 23, entered a half-century since Richard Nixon signed it into law, “prohibits sex-based discrimination in any school or any other education program that receives funding from the federal government.”
NCAA member schools are encouraged to nominate two female athletes for NCAA Woman of the Year if at least one of whom is an international student-athlete or a student-athlete of color, and the same goes for conference offices. Nominees who compete in a sport not sponsored by their school’s primary conference, as well as associate conference nominees and independent nominees, are chosen by a selection committee.
The Woman of the Year Selection Committee will pare its nominees to a Top 30 — 10 from each division — and announce nine finalists before the NCAA Committee on Women’s Athletics reviews the finalists and names the 2022 NCAA Woman of the Year. For the first time in the award’s history, the Top 30 will be celebrated and the Woman of the Year will be named at the Jan. 11-14 2023 NCAA Convention in San Antonio.
Kendall Cornick of Division-II Augustana University (Sioux Falls, South Dakota) softball became the 2021 NCAA Woman of the Year after Mary Beth Riley of Division-I Canisius College (Buffalo, New York) cross country and outdoor track and field was the first.