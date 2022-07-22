Kassidy Malcolm

Kassidy Malcolm (24) became the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Player of the Year and a third-team College Sports Information Directors of America Academic All-American in 2021-22.

 JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD file

Kassidy Malcolm is one of 577 Division I, II, and III nominees for the NCAA Woman of the Year Award just inside a month after Title IX’s 50th anniversary.

Malcolm, the 5-foot, 11-inch Great Northwest Athletic Conference Player of the Year, a third-team College Sports Information Directors of America Academic All-American, and a four-year letter winner in the Central Washington University Class of 2022, is a hopeful for the honor that, since 1991, “recognizes female student-athletes who have exhausted their eligibility and distinguished themselves in their community, in athletics and academics throughout their college careers.”

