Central volleyball's Andaya makes AVCA All-West Region First Team By JAKE MCNEAL Sports Editor Dec 2, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Wildcats sophomore setter and outside hitter Tia Andaya (1) is an American Volleyball Coaches Association All-West Region First Team pick. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tia Andaya's incredible first year with Wildcats volleyball continues.Central Washington University's 5-foot-9-inch sophomore setter and outside hitter from Ellensburg is an American Volleyball Coaches Association All-West Region First Team award winner, the AVCA announced Wednesday."Tia has always been driven to do what’s needed to excel," said Central Washington coach Mario Andaya, Tia's father. "Coming to Central presented different challenges and expectations and were the big reasons she transferred. Tia knew it would take time to adjust to the team, to our standards, and a new role as a hitter and setter, and over the course of the season I have seen tremendous growth. It’s fun to see her get recognition for her hard work." Tia Andaya spent two years as NCAA Division I Gonzaga's only setter before she set a new Great Northwest Athletic Conference regular-season record with seven triple-doubles this fall, tying Angelo State senior right-sider Kailyn Gilbreath for the third-most in Division II behind Palm Beach Atlantic senior right-sider Jazz Schmidt (10) and Wilmington sophomore right-sider Heather Pedrick (9).Andaya averages 2.84 points, 2.25 kills, 5.07 assists and 2.24 digs with a .208 kill percentage through 89 sets, and she set career highs of 19 points, 17 digs and six blocks in a 3-2 win against GNAC rival Northwest Nazarene Oct. 1 at Nicholson Pavilion in Ellensburg.She also dished out 31 assists in a 3-2 win Nov. 13 at rival Western Oregon in Monmouth. Sixth-seeded Central Washington (16-8 overall) opened its ninth West Regional in a row at noon Thursday against third seed Pacific West Conference champion Chaminade (27-5) of Honolulu at Coussoulis Arena in San Bernardino, Calif., from which the winner will advance to play the No. 7 Simon Fraser/No. 2 GNAC champion Western Washington winner in the second round at 5 p.m. Friday, and the regional final is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday.Chaminade beat the Wildcats 3-2 Sept. 5 at the Western Washington University Invitational in Bellingham, and the two, both in search of their first Division II title, have split their first four meetings since 2005.Central fans can watch the first-round game at ccaanetwork.com.Chaminade redshirt junior setter Alexia Byrnes and junior outside hitter Brooklen Pe'a, Simon Fraser freshman opposite Brooke Dexter and senior setter Julia Tays and Western Washington junior middle Olivia Fairchild and junior outside hitter Gabby Gunterman are also first-team picks.Chaminade's Kahala Kabalis Hoke is the West Region Coach of the Year, Dexter is the West Region Freshman of the Year and Cal State Bernardino senior outside hitter Alexis Cardoza is the West Region Player of the Year. 