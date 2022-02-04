Wildcats baseball will begin begin 2022 with its first nonconference series in two years.
The Central Washington University baseball team is off to Caldwell, Idaho, for a pair of doubleheaders with the NAIA Coyotes, the first scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday and the next set for 10 a.m. Sunday.
Idaho (3-1 overall) is fresh from the Coach Calderone Classic Jan. 27-29 in Phoenix, Ariz., and the Wildcats are 3-0 against the Coyotes, who finished 19-28 overall and 11-21 in the Cascade Collegiate Conference in spring 2021, since 2013.
Idaho bats .263 with 25 runs batted in and seven stolen bases through four their first four games in 2022. Leading the Coyotes at the plate is 5-foot-11-inch left-hitting, right-throwing redshirt sophomore outfielder Jonah Hultberg, hitting .444 with a .944 slugging percentage, eight hits, four doubles, a triple, a home run and seven RBI.
The Coyotes are strong on the mound so far, allowing 36 hits in 35 innings. Dimick Wood (1-0), a 5-foot-11-inch right-handed senior, allowed four hits and an earned run in five innings against seven strikeouts in a 7-4 season-opening win against NCAA Division II Embry-Riddle Jan. 27.
The Wildcats are back from 16-14 overall and 14-10 Great Northwest Athletic Conference records in 2021. After a 5-1 streak to end the regular season, Northwest Nazarene beat Central twice in the GNAC Tournament.
The Wildcats will see the return of 6-foot-1-inch right-handed GNAC Freshman of the Year Austin Ohland and 6-foot right-handed First-Team All-GNAC junior outfielder Zach Berryman. Ohland, a catcher, hit .347 at the plate with a .611 slugging percentage, 10 doubles, five home runs and two runs batted in. Berryman led the Wildcats with a .409 average, 45 hits, six doubles, a pair of triples and a home run. The duo is combined for 105 of the Wildcats 215 total runs last spring.
On the hill for Central are 6-foot-2-inch returning junior right-hander Dylan Weese and 6-foot-3-inch First-Team All-GNAC sophomore Reid Rasmussen. Weese was one of two GNAC pitchers to throw a complete game shutout as he played to a 1-2 record with 25 strikeouts in 30.2 innings through four starts and eight appearances. Rasmussen finished third in the conference with a 5-2 record, holding batters to a .223 average in eight starts and giving up 27 hits against 25 strikeouts through 32.3 innings.