CENTRAL WASHINGTON BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Wildcats men survive Seattle Pacific in GNAC opener for best start in two years By JAKE MCNEAL Sports Editor Jake McNeal Author email Dec 3, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Wildcats men's basketball finished the Falcons for the first time in a while, 68-65, in their Great Northwest Athletic Conference road opener Thursday at Brougham Pavilion in Seattle.Central Washington University (4-1 overall, 1-0 GNAC) won its third game in a row as it outscored Seattle Pacific (4-4, 0-1) with a 41-33 second-half stretch including 14-2 and 15-2 runs for its first head-to-head win in 10 tries since February 11, 2017.The Wildcats are also off to their best start since they opened 5-1 and ended up 17-11, 10-10 in 2019-20. Xavier Smith, a 6-foot-4-inch, 185-pound Central senior guard from Seattle (23 points on 8-for-17 shooting and 7-for-7 from the free throw line with four rebounds and a block) and 6-foot-5 senior forward Marqus Gilson of Salt Lake City (12 points on 6-for-13 from the field, three rebounds, an assist and a block) led the Wildcats Thursday.Seattle Pacific led by as many as 13 points in the first half but Central hung around 32-27 at halftime.David Thompson’s jumper in the paint gave the Wildcats their first lead of the night at 35-34 with 16:35 left in the second half, Smith put Central up 55-44 with a jumper with 8:33 left, and his baseline layup put them ahead 64-57 with 2:13 to play.Smith kept Central ahead 68-65 with a pair of free throws with seven seconds left, and the Wildcats held as Falcons graduate guard Sharif Khan’s corner 3-pointer missed as the final second came off the clock.The Wildcats shot .446 from the floor and .500 from 3-point range, and out-rebounded Seattle Pacific 43-36.Next for Central is a GNAC game at Montana State Billings (2-4), which fell 60-21 at home to South Dakota School of Mines Thursday, scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Saturday.The game will broadcast at the msubsports YouTube page. The Wildcats can beat the Yellowjackets for a second time in a row, a third in the last five head-to-head since 2018-19 and the 23rd time in 29 tries since 2006-07.WOMEN’S BASKETBALLSeattle Pacific 69, Central Washington 65The Wildcats could not extend their win streak against the Falcons to six in their GNAC road opener Thursday at Brougham Pavilion in Seattle.Instead, Seattle Pacific (4-4 overall, 1-0 GNAC) beat Central (4-3, 0-1) for the 29th time in 37 tries since 2002-03.The Wildcats out-rebounded the Falcons 37-34 and outscored them 21-18 off the bench, 16-8 off of turnovers and 28-26 in the paint, tied three times and traded four leads, but Seattle Pacific led for 34 minutes, 24 seconds to the Wildcats’ 1:17 and by as many as 21 points.Kassidy Malcolm (11 rebounds) and Kizzah Maltezo led Central with 23 and 13 respective points.Next for the Wildcats is a GNAC game at Montana State Billings (6-4, 1-0), which beat visiting Northwest Nazarene 71-67 Thursday, scheduled for 5:15 p.m. Saturday.The game will broadcast at the msubsports YouTube page.Central can beat the Yellowjackets for the second time in a row, the fourth in five meetings since 2018-19 and the 14th in 32 since 2002-03. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Seattle Pacific Wildcat Sport Basketball Opener Central Washington University Win Streak Xavier Smith Falcon Jake McNeal Author email Follow Jake McNeal Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesSearch continues for missing Mississippi manMissing Mississippi man found deceasedWhole Health Pharmacy adjusting quickly to new business after Bi-Mart announcementDec. 1 marks the end of an era for Daily Record newspaper deliveryLocal doctor responds to undercover investigation into vaccine exemption activitiesEllensburg girls' basketball erases EastmontKittitas County Commissioners censure Kittitas County clerk for treatment of employees and customersREADY TO RUN: Ellensburg girls’ basketball opens at home against Eastmont SaturdayNew Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce communications manager loving the positionNov. 29 blotter: Bear in the backyard Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter