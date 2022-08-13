Four-time repeat Great Northwest Athletic Conference champion Central Washington University football is eager for a shinier future in the Lone Star Conference.
The Wildcats won their 11th GNAC title on the way to their eighth NCAA Division II Football Championship playoffs trip last fall — their latest since their home first-rounder against Texas A&M-Commerce in 2017 — and they’re out to start a streak.
GNAC neighbors Western Oregon and Simon Fraser join Central in the new 10-football-team Lone Star after Commerce tied Angelo State and West Texas A&M for second and left for the Division I Southland Conference.
“It’s definitely an honor to be playing for such a highly respected conference, especially being hosted from Texas,” said Quincy Glasper, a 6-foot, 3-inch, 185-pound redshirt sophomore quarterback of Stockton, Calif., the GNAC Offensive Player of the Year and a Lone Star Conference Football Preseason Offensive Player to Watch. “Earning respect in this conference isn’t just going to be given. That’s something earned, and as we all know these teams are very talented. I just want to be able to have fun, win games and compete at a high level, which will allow my teammates and I to receive the respect we feel we deserve.”
Central is third to Angelo State (San Angelo, Texas) and defending conference champion Midwestern State (Wichita Falls, Texas) in the Lone Star preseason poll but, as always, everyone has an opinion.
“It’s about showing those Texas guys we belong and we aren’t just another win,” said Christian Penny, a 6-foot, 5-inch, 315-pound redshirt senior defensive lineman of Pasco and an LSC Football Preseason Defensive Player to Watch. “I think we can win the Lone Star Conference.”
Angelo State junior running back Nathaniel Omayebu III and West Texas A&M sophomore linebacker JT Cavender are the Preseason Players of the Year.
“I think it’s wonderful for us teams out west in dire need of a bigger conference, in a sport where ability to make the playoffs is gauged on your strength of schedule,” said Wildcats coach Chris Fisk, the GNAC Coach of the Year entering his fourth season in charge, at Lone Star Conference Media Day July 28 in McKinney, Texas. “It’s huge for us. Every team here is a great team, they’re well-coached. they’ve got great cultures, and we’re blessed to be here in a conference where we don’t have to play teams twice anymore — Western Oregon’s good enough without giving them two shots at us.”
Midwestern State beat Angelo State last season for its second conference title since 2017, but Angelo State ended up in the playoff quarterfinals. Central joins in, unbeaten in its last nine combined games against Simon Fraser and Western Oregon since Western got the Wildcats in 2019 in Ellensburg.
“I hope people leave the game saying we’re a physical football team and a disciplined football team,” Fisk said. “I think, as we look at it, as long as the fans and the other coaches and players feel like we’re disciplined and we control the things that we can control, I think that puts us in a good opportunity to be at the top in the Lone Star.”
Central, having spent the last six years in black helmets, opens its new era with crimson Riddell helmets that honor its history including Adam Bighill, Mike Reilly and Jon Kitna. Where the black helmets had a player’s number on the right side and the Wildcat logo on the left, the new style has the official “CWU” logo on both sides.
“There aren’t too many flair guys on this team into looking cool and feeling cool,” Penny said. “I feel like we’re all one big unit, and as far as a defense we’re all congealed, hanging out and trusting each other. We want to play the run on the way to the quarterback, stop the run, shut down the run, get touches on the quarterback and get him on the ground. We were able to hit the ground running, and I’m confident in the guys behind me.”
Gone are All-Region selections Zach Stecklein (the GNAC Defensive Lineman of the Year) and punter/kicker Patrick Hegarty, and GNAC Newcomer of the Year in running back Rashaad Boddie, but redshirt sophomore wide receiver Darius Morrison (the GNAC Freshman of the Year) and GNAC Offensive Lineman of the Year Scottland Vise, a redshirt senior, keep the Wildcats sharp.
Tyler Flanagan, one of Central’s 21 GNAC first-team picks, enters his redshirt sophomore season after rushing for a touchdown, catching for a score and bringing back a kickoff to the house for 346 all-purpose yards in the first round at No. 3 eventual Division II quarterfinalist Northwest Missouri State.
“It was a magical season for us,” Fisk said. “We battled through injuries, and I’ve never been around a group of players that maybe battled so hard through some pretty catastrophic injuries in our program, to put together the type of season they had. A lot of other teams would have folded with that adversity. Super proud of that group of guys, but, as we know, nothing we did, necessarily, last year is going to propel us this year.”
Donte Hamilton, a Cliff Harris Award finalist, All-American and All-Region pick and the All-GNAC Defensive Player of the Year at linebacker last fall, is a new graduate assistant with the nickels, as is JoJo Hillel with the wide receivers.
The Wildcats will kick off at first-time defending Division II champion Ferris State, which beat Central in their first-ever meeting in 2019 in Ellensburg, at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 1 in Big Rapids, Michigan.
“That was scheduled before I became the head coach, but had I been the head coach we would have looked to play that game because, I think, playing those teams, our squad is battle-tested,” Fisk said. “Over the last four years we’ve played the University of Idaho, we’ve played Eastern Washington when they’ve been on top, last year we played the University of Montana during the COVID season, and two games later they beat the University of Washington. Our guys aren’t going to go to Ferris and be nervous: We’ve seen great teams and, playing playing the teams here in the Lone Star, Angelo and Midwestern last year, it came down to the wire in both games, so I don’t know that these guys are going to be rattled going to Ferris outside of that Ferris is extremely good.”
Central returns home for its Lone Star opener against Western New Mexico Sept. 10 at Tomlinson Stadium, and Midwestern State is Central’s Homecoming opponent for the second year in a row Oct. 15 after the Wildcats beat them in their first-ever meeting last year. Central heads to Angelo State, which survived them in their premier head-to-head last fall in Ellensburg, Nov. 9.
In the annual spring game April 23 after opening camp April 1, Glasper’s 103-passing yard, one-touchdown performance helped Team Crimson coached by Reilly, a CWU Hall of Fame inductee this year, get the better of 2016 inductee Brian Potucek’s Team Black 23-7 at Tomlinson Stadium.
For Team Crimson, redshirt sophomore tight end Payton Glasser caught a touchdown, Morrison found redshirt junior wide receiver Tai-John Mizutani on a trick play for a 90-yard score, redshirt freshman kicker Jude Mullette nailed a 32-yard field goal and freshman linebacker Samaad Turner returned an interception 18 yards for six.
For Team Black, redshirt sophomore running back Cameron Daniels rushed for 23 yards and a trip to pay dirt.
“I’m looking forward to accomplishing big goals that my team and I have established amongst each other, along with seeing the results of the hard work that my teammates have been contributing towards this off-season,” Glasper said.