Central Washington University football head coach Chris Fisk announced the addition of 23 student-athletes to the 2022 recruiting class on National Signing Day Wednesday.
The new Wildcat class carries a 3.02 grade-point average and includes 11 offensive players, 11 defensive players and a specialist, 18 of whom are from Washington, three are from California and one each is from Idaho and Oregon.
CENTRAL WASHINGTON FOOTBALL CLASS OF 2022
Justin Brennan, QB, Lakes High School, Lakewood
Played for Dave Miller at Lakes High … Played in seven games as a senior for the Lancers, missing the first month while waiting for an appeal for a fifth year of eligibility … Passed for 1,423 yards and 15 touchdowns, earning first-team all-Pierce County League honors … Also participated in baseball and wrestling.
Ronnie Brutus, DB, Monterey Trail High School, South Sacramento, Calif.
Played for T.J. Ewing at Monterey Trail High … Played in the secondary and as a running back for the Mustangs … Named first-team all-Metropolitan League as a safety … Mentioned as one of the top 15 running backs in the city by the Sacramento Bee … Team captain … Rushed for 476 yards and five touchdowns as a senior while recording 52 total tackles on defense … Had five tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and an interception as a senior … Also participated in basketball and track.
Aidan Canada, WR, Kamiakin High School, Kennewick
Played for Scott Biglin at Kamiakin High … Earned first-team all-Mid Columbia Conference honors at wide receiver and second-team all-conference at defensive back … Helped the Braves to an 11-1 overall record, an MCC championship and an appearance in the Class 4A state semifinals as a senior … Also participates in track.
Wahi Emmsley, DB, Monroe High School, Monroe
Played for Scott Darrow at Monroe High … Played on both sides of the ball for the Bearcats … Caught 37 passes for 502 yards and five touchdowns, and made 41 total tackles with two sacks and nine tackles for loss on defense … Named to the honor roll.
Brycen Indell, LB, Thurston High School, Eugene, Ore.
Played for Justin Stark at Thurston High … Helped lead the Colts to a Special District 4 championship, earning all-state honors as a linebacker and running back … Had 46 total tackles as a senior, including 12 tackles for loss and three sacks … Rushed for over 700 yards and 11 touchdowns … Also participates in wrestling and lacrosse.
David Jones, DB, Thomas Downey High School, Modesto, Calif.
Played for Jeremy Plaa at Downey High … Earned all-Central California Athletic League and all-region honors as a senior after collecting seven interceptions and 32 total tackles in six games … Helped lead the Knights to the CCAL championship.
Noah Koke-Mauga, OL, Lakes High School, Lakewood
Played for Dave Miller at Lakes High … Two-time all-Pierce County League selection … All-area as a senior … Also named Offensive Lineman of the Year … Helped lead the Lancers to an undefeated league championship in 2019 … Also participates in track & field.
Reuben Leiataua, DE, West Seattle High School, West Seattle
Played for Jeffrey Scott at West Seattle High … Rated as a 3-star recruit by 247Sports.com … Helped lead the Wildcats to a Metro District Sound Division championship as a senior … Two-time Defensive MVP and Overall MVP in 2020 … Three-time first-team all-Metro selection … Also plays rugby.
Jackson Locke, OL, King's High School, Mill Creek
Played for Jim Shapiro at King's High … Helped lead the Knights to a pair of Emerald Sound Conference championships … Two-time all-conference selection.
Camden Loidhamer, TE, Wenatchee High School, Wenatchee
Played for Scott Deveraux at Wenatchee High … Brother of current Wildcat Chase Loidhamer … A 2-time all-Big 9 Conference selection with the Panthers … Earned all-conference honors on both sides of the line as a senior after splitting time between defensive end and running back … Recorded 10.5 sacks as a senior … Also participates in basketball and track.
Tyler Luzan, OL, North Creek High School, Bothell
Played for Torrey Myers at North Creek High … Named Trench Man of the Year … Also earned first-team All-KingCo … Helped lead the Jaguars to the state playoffs Round of 16.
Brett McCalla, LB, Mira Costa High School, Manhattan Beach, Calif.
Played for Don Morrow at Mira Costa High … Two-time first-team all-Bay League selection for the Mustangs … First-Team All-CIF Division 7 selection as a safety … Played basketball for three seasons.
Cole Miller, WR, Steilacoom High School, DuPont
Played for Kyle Haller at Steilacoom High … Two-time first-team all-South Puget Sound League selection … Had 70 total touches as a senior for 1,250 yards and 17 touchdowns … Helped lead the Sentinels to three straight SPSL championships and a 2019 state runner-up finish.
Jairus Phillips, LB, Camas High School, Camas
Played for Jack Hathaway at Camas High … Brother of current Wildcat Titan Phillips … Named co-Defensive Player of the Year in the Greater St. Helens League and first-team all-conference … Team captain, helping the Papermakers to a league championship as a senior … Also plays lacrosse.
Kaleb Potts, OL, Marysville-Pilchuck High School, Marysville
Played for Brandon Carson at Marysville-Pilchuck … A two-time All-WESCO selection and one-time first-team all-area pick … Three-year starter on the offensive line … Anchor for an offensive line that helped produce 366 yards rushing per game during the 2021 season … Also plays basketball.
Tyler Steinbach, OL, Skyline High School, Sammamish
Played for Cameron Elisara at Skyline High … First-team All-KingCo as a defensive tackle, and second-team all-conference as a center … Also plays baseball.
Trishion Sullivan, DE/LB, Spanaway Lake High School, Spanaway
Played for Cameron Rowbak at Spanaway Lakes … Three-time first-team all-Pierce County League selection … Had 4.0 sacks and 8.5 tackles for loss as a senior … Also plays basketball.
Justice Taylor, RB, Lakewood High School, Lakewood
Played for Dan Teeter at Lakewood … Second-team All-WESCO as a senior … Earned all-conference honors as both a quarterback and athlete for the Cougars … Rushed for 1,395 yards and 18 touchdowns as a dual-threat quarterback during his senior season … Also threw for 1,037 yards and 16 touchdowns … Rushed for 100 or more yards in eight of nine games as a senior, including 377 yards with seven touchdowns in season finale against Lynnwood … Had 205 yards on 26 carries against Lynden Christian … Also plays basketball.
Zach Watson, ATH, Burlington-Edison High School, Burlington
Played for Andrew Olson at Burlington-Edison High … Father is former Wildcat and CWU Hall of Fame member Ed Watson … Totaled over 2,300 yards and 26 touchdowns as a dual-threat quarterback for the Tigers … Earned Skagit Valley Herald Offensive Player of the Year honors … Rushed for 1,215 yards and 14 touchdowns while passing for 1,085 yards and six touchdowns in eight games … Also played defense, racking up 50 tackles and seven interceptions … Earned first-team all-Northwest Conference honors on both sides of the ball … Northwest Conference MVP … Second-team all-state as an all-purpose athlete … Also participates in basketball and track.
Mike Westbrook, LB, Lakes High School, Lakewood
Played for Dave Miller at Lakes High … Pierce County League Defensive Player of the Year as a senior for the Lancers … Second-team All-State selection … Made 36 total tackles as a senior, including two tackles for loss … Also participates in track and field … Father, Michael, Sr., played football at BYU.
Aiden Whipple, DB, Mountain View High School, Meridian, Idaho
Played for Judd Benedick at Mountain View … Helped lead the Mavericks to the 2021 Southern Idaho Conference title … All-conference choice as a junior when he recorded 51 tackles, three interceptions and 33 passes defensed in nine games … Also participated in wrestling as a freshman and sophomore.
Ashton Wolff, K/P, Marysville-Pilchuck High Schoo, Marysville
Played for Brandon Carson at Marysville-Pilchuck High … Ranked by 247Sports.com as the No. 22 kicker in the nation … All-North and all-WESCO selection as a senior after making 79 of 83 extra points and all three field goal attempts … Owned a 50 percent touchback rate on kickoffs … Helped lead the Tomahawks to a pair of state semifinal appearances and two league championships.
Quintin Yon-Wagner, LB, Arlington High School, Arlington
Played for Greg Dailer at Arlington High … Team co-captain as a senior … Rated as a 3-star recruit by 247Sports.com … First-team All-WESCO selection … Chosen to the The Herald's All-Area team … Also named Linebacker of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year … Anchored a defense that allowed 11.4 points per game … Had 95 tackles, including two sacks, as a senior … Helped lead Arlington to its first state playoff appearance in nine years … Finished his high school career with 326 tackles.