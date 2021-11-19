Central Washington football, Simon Fraser, Western Oregon joining Lone Star Conference in 2022 By JAKE MCNEAL Sports Editor Nov 19, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Redshirt freshman quarterback Quincy Glasper (1), redshirt junior offensive lineman Scottland Vise (57), redshirt sophomore wide receiver Daniel Johnson (12) and the Wildcats will join the Lone Star Conference in 2022. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Wildcats are heading south to the Lone Star Conference.The Central Washington University football program and its Great Northwest Athletic Conference rivals Simon Fraser and Western Oregon will begin an affiliate membership in the Lone Star Conference beginning in 2022, the leagues’ offices announced Thursday.The Lone Star will feature 10 teams next fall, and each will play nine-game conference schedules, be eligible for weekly and postseason awards, the league championship and NCAA postseason playoff berths, and have two open weeks in which to schedule non-conference opponents. “We’d love to continue to play an FCS team,” Wildcats athletic director Dennis Francois said. “I think it’s something our players get up for, and it’s a good thing for recruiting. Playing an FCS probably pays for one of our flights to Lone Star opponents: We’re flying two to three times a year anyway, so it’s well worth it, and I think our fans and our donors will appreciate it.”Tartleton State took off to the Division I Football Championship Subdivision Western Athletic Conference from the Lone Star in 2009 and Texas A&M-Commerce will leave for the FCS Southland Conference July 1, 2022, so Central’s new rivals are Midwestern State (Wichita Falls, Texas), Angelo State (San Angelo, Texas), West Texas A&M (Canyon, Texas), Texas A&M-Kingsville, UT Permian Basin (Odessa, Texas), Western New Mexico (Silver City) and Eastern New Mexico (Portales).“With Tartleton and Commerce leaving, there’s a little more sense of urgency on both parts,” Francois said. “They probably didn’t want to do the double round-robin like we did, and losing Azusa further exacerbated our situation. A 10-team league is appealing to both, and it’s a great situation for our fellow GNAC schools making transition with us.” The multi-year agreement to align with the Lone Star Conference is an enhancement: With the first phase of the alliance announced in 2019, the collaboration between the GNAC and the LSC created nearly 60 in-region matchups over four years.The Wildcats will have five home games and four away games each year, and earned access — automatic qualification for winning the conference championship — is a big attraction. Central, 93-24 in the GNAC all-time and its champion for the fourth year in a row and the 11th time since 2001, is scheduled to open the NCAA Division II postseason against Super Region Three third seed Northwest Missouri State (9-1) at 11 a.m. Saturday in Maryville, Mo.The game will air at themiaanetwork.com."It's always tough to beat a team twice," said Francois, who noted that the biggest question donors and alumni asked was what will happen to the Central program in a reduced GNAC. "Lots of teams find that out: Teams look at what we did and see that it made up eight of our games, and it's not looked upon quite as favorably. It does hurt us in our region when playing three teams twice, so this eliminates that issue for us." 